Salvation Army gets ready for holidays

The Salvation Army has had to adjust its plans because of the pandemic, but will continue its annual traditions with a few alterations.
The annual Thanksgiving Day meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.
“Previously, folks could come in, have a seat and their meal would be served to them. After they enjoyed their food they could look through the coat donations and pick out a new winter coat,” said Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer. “Instead, this year, we will allow a limited amount of people into our gym at a time, have them pick their coats and, on their way out, we will give them a hot Thanksgiving meal to take home and enjoy.”
They’re anticipating serving between 500 and 600 meals, because of the increase they’ve seen in the normal meal program, DeGonia said.
The Salvation Army is still in need of donations to help make the meal happen. They are looking for disposable or aluminum pans, ready to serve or brown-and-serve rolls, instant stuffing, instant mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.
DeGonia said they are also still accepting donations of any winter wear or coats up until the day before Thanksgiving.
Donations of food and/or coats may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (the office closes between noon and 1 p.m.) Mondays through Thursdays.
The Salvation Army has been serving Thanksgiving meals in Cape Girardeau for more than 20 years.
“It will look a little different than in years past,” DeGonia said, “but we still want to serve the need in the community.”
The familiar sound of bell ringing has already begun, and by Black Friday, there will be up to 15 red kettles around Cape Girardeau through Christmas Eve.
“Our overall Christmas goal is $341,000; $95,000 of that is our kettle campaign,” DeGonia said.
Donations may be made electronically at the kettles. The Salvation Army placed QR codes on red kettles, allowing donors to simply “bump” or scan their phones to make a customizable online donation. Shoppers will be directed to a custom donation page that accepts Apple or Google payment options. The funds will be distributed to local Salvation Army units based on the donor’s billing ZIP code, and an email receipt will be sent directly to their phone.
To protect the kettle bell-ringers during COVID, they will be wearing face shields, plastic aprons and masks, and will have hand sanitizer ready. In addition, “We are also trying to keep them a little further away from the door,” DeGonia said.
Anyone interested in being a bell ringer may register at www.registertoring.com.
Food and toybox programs are also continuing. The food box application is up until the end of this week. To sign up for either program, visit the Salvation Army’s Facebook page for links.
