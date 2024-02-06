Salvation Army gets ready for holidays

The Salvation Army has had to adjust its plans because of the pandemic, but will continue its annual traditions with a few alterations.

Thanksgiving meal

The annual Thanksgiving Day meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.

“Previously, folks could come in, have a seat and their meal would be served to them. After they enjoyed their food they could look through the coat donations and pick out a new winter coat,” said Lt. Matt DeGonia, corps officer. “Instead, this year, we will allow a limited amount of people into our gym at a time, have them pick their coats and, on their way out, we will give them a hot Thanksgiving meal to take home and enjoy.”

They’re anticipating serving between 500 and 600 meals, because of the increase they’ve seen in the normal meal program, DeGonia said.

The Salvation Army is still in need of donations to help make the meal happen. They are looking for disposable or aluminum pans, ready to serve or brown-and-serve rolls, instant stuffing, instant mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

DeGonia said they are also still accepting donations of any winter wear or coats up until the day before Thanksgiving.

Donations of food and/or coats may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. (the office closes between noon and 1 p.m.) Mondays through Thursdays.