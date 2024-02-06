The Cape Girardeau Salvation Army likely will face budget cuts after its most recent holiday-kettle season brought in $50,000 less than expected.

Capt. Ronnie Amick, who leads the Cape Girardeau office, said even though the organization collected about $250,000, the result is disappointing.

“Every Salvation Army has years where they don’t hit their goal, but this is $50,000,” he said. “This is significant.”

Richard Spicer rings the red kettle bell for the Salvation Army on Dec. 21 outside West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

The organization hired more than 20 paid bell-ringers and had 426 hours of volunteer kettle service at 17 locations during kettle season, which ended Dec. 30.

While the Salvation Army is grateful for volunteer help, which was enough to cover about 50 shifts, Amick said most of those shifts were on low-traffic days such as Mondays and Wednesdays and therefore weren’t as lucrative.

Amick also said it was more difficult to keep bell-ringers than in previous years.

“This is the second time in five years the goal hasn’t been met, but not by this much,” he said.

Two years ago, the local Salvation Army chapter’s goal of $327,000 was met, but it has struggled since.

The poor result during the recent holiday season is compounded by the fact the Salvation Army’s other donations dropped by nearly half last year.

Amick declined to say how much the organization’s budget is left with after those local sources of revenue were cut.