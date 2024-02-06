Salvation Army, Curly's Kitchen host annual Thanksgiving Day meals

Friendly volunteers and the aroma of turkey and pie welcomed those in need of a Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.

Lt. Matthew DeGonia assisted volunteers and greeted attendees as they walked through the doors of the Salvation Army Community Center.

And the process was simple for obtaining food and coats Thursday.

After receiving the coats, DeGonia said attendees sit down and will be served a meal by one of the more than 100 volunteers.

ï¿½This year, we served 215 to 230 to-go meals; thatï¿½s more than last year,ï¿½ he said.

4-H of Southeast Missouri donated 100 homemade pies for the meal, he said. And when combined with donations received by the community ï¿½ including 40 turkeys and 50 pans of mashed potatoes ï¿½ and other various donations, Salvation Army is able to serve 600 to 700 people, DeGonia said.

By mealï¿½s end at 2 p.m. Thursday, thereï¿½s usually a little bit leftover, DeGonia said, which is then used for additional meals the following day.

Salvation Army will serve chicken and dumplings from noon to 1 p.m. today, he said, and meals also will be served for lunch Sunday and the rest of next week.

Jeanie Ward, with winter wear in hand she received moments before, anxiously awaited her Thanksgiving meal.