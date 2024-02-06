All sections
NewsNovember 23, 2018

Salvation Army, Curly's Kitchen host annual Thanksgiving Day meals

Friendly volunteers and the aroma of turkey and pie welcomed those in need of a Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau. Lt. Matthew DeGonia assisted volunteers and greeted attendees as they walked through the doors of the Salvation Army Community Center...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Arianna Milner, 5, center, serves a meal to Dakota McClanahan, 6, with the help of her mother, Kimberly Milner as Shyane Dow, left, watches Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
Arianna Milner, 5, center, serves a meal to Dakota McClanahan, 6, with the help of her mother, Kimberly Milner as Shyane Dow, left, watches Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Friendly volunteers and the aroma of turkey and pie welcomed those in need of a Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army prepare to-go meals Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
Volunteers with the Salvation Army prepare to-go meals Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Lt. Matthew DeGonia assisted volunteers and greeted attendees as they walked through the doors of the Salvation Army Community Center.

Volunteers prepare meals Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
Volunteers prepare meals Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½During the coat drive, we collected 1,100 coats and we had miscellaneous donations come in, for somewhere around 1,500 coats,ï¿½ DeGonia said.

The Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
The Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal Thursday in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

He expected about half of the coats collected to be given away Thursday, and then the rest ï¿½weï¿½ll just keep through the season, as people might need them.ï¿½

The Sagers family gathers at a table Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
The Sagers family gathers at a table Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

And the process was simple for obtaining food and coats Thursday.

Williw Kinie Jr. poses for a photo Thursday at the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
Williw Kinie Jr. poses for a photo Thursday at the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½Today, theyï¿½ll come in, get a ticket, go to our table and say ï¿½I need two coats,ï¿½ they get a ticket for two coats,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½They get the coats that they want and we write down how many coats we gave them. Thatï¿½s it.ï¿½

After receiving the coats, DeGonia said attendees sit down and will be served a meal by one of the more than 100 volunteers.

Arianna Milner, 5, holds a plate before serving it to visitors Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
Arianna Milner, 5, holds a plate before serving it to visitors Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½This year, we served 215 to 230 to-go meals; thatï¿½s more than last year,ï¿½ he said.

Ann O'Neal wears a hand-made headpiece inspired by Native American tradition Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
Ann O'Neal wears a hand-made headpiece inspired by Native American tradition Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

4-H of Southeast Missouri donated 100 homemade pies for the meal, he said. And when combined with donations received by the community ï¿½ including 40 turkeys and 50 pans of mashed potatoes ï¿½ and other various donations, Salvation Army is able to serve 600 to 700 people, DeGonia said.

By mealï¿½s end at 2 p.m. Thursday, thereï¿½s usually a little bit leftover, DeGonia said, which is then used for additional meals the following day.

Volunteers prepare meals Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
Volunteers prepare meals Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Salvation Army will serve chicken and dumplings from noon to 1 p.m. today, he said, and meals also will be served for lunch Sunday and the rest of next week.

Jeanie Ward, with winter wear in hand she received moments before, anxiously awaited her Thanksgiving meal.

Placemats and silverware adorn the tables accompanied by centerpieces crafted with fall-themed pieces Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
Placemats and silverware adorn the tables accompanied by centerpieces crafted with fall-themed pieces Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Cape Girardeau native Ward was in attendance with her friend because of the deliciousness of the meal, the way itï¿½s prepared and how the event is set up, she said.

Community members pick out winter coats Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
Community members pick out winter coats Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON
Ann O'Neal wears a hand-made headpiece inspired by Native American tradition Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
Ann O'Neal wears a hand-made headpiece inspired by Native American tradition Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

Thursday marked Wardï¿½s second Thanksgiving Day meal with the Salvation Army.

Two of the many volunteers Thursday were Leighann Ludolph and her son, Justin Day.

Ludolph said this was her fifth year volunteering with the meal. It was Dayï¿½s third year.

They both agreed they return annually because of the people who attend.

Kiya Curry-Hartline holds her granddaughter Kenylaah Carter, 1, as she picks out a winter coat Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.
Kiya Curry-Hartline holds her granddaughter Kenylaah Carter, 1, as she picks out a winter coat Thursday during the Salvation Army's annual Thanksgiving Day meal in Cape Girardeau.KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½I see the same family, that family,ï¿½ Ludolph said as she pointed across the community center. ï¿½Iï¿½ve watched their kids grow up. They walk in and hand me their kids.ï¿½

Ludolph said, ï¿½I love meeting these people. Itï¿½s the best food for your soul ever.ï¿½

Fourth annual Thanksgiving Day meal at Curlyï¿½s

Ron Cook, owner of Curlyï¿½s Kitchen in Jackson, hosted the restaurantï¿½s fourth annual Thanksgiving Day meal at Jackson Elks Lodge for the first time Thursday.

Cook also will provide a meal Christmas Day, he said.

Thursdayï¿½s meal was held in the lower level of the venue, thanks to a new partnership between the organization and the restaurant.

According to Cook, the first three years of the event took place at Stooges Restaurant in Jackson, but soon outgrew the venue.

ï¿½I had really good cooperation. Itï¿½s been fantastic,ï¿½ Cook said Thursday. ï¿½I havenï¿½t had to pay for any help; everythingï¿½s been donated.ï¿½

Cook said about 30 volunteers helped make Thursdayï¿½s meal possible and he had to turn away around 40 volunteers because of lack of space and jobs for everyone to do.

By 12:40 p.m., 170 people were fed, Cook said, anticipating a goal of about 205 people fed by 2 p.m.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Local News
