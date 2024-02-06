Salute to Veterans: Veterans Day events planned throughout area

Jackson

Parade — 4 p.m., sponsored by American Legion Post 158 of Jackson and Jackson VFW Post 10495. Theme is "Our Flag." Everyone is invited to bring an American flag to the parade and wave it proudly as the Veterans of our community pass by. Weather permitting, Brookside Memorial Flags will be out from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Anyone or any group who would like to participate in the parade needs to be in front of the Jackson Senior High School building at 3:30 p.m. for lineup. The parade route will be to march uptown to the Courthouse and turn left on West Main Street to Oklahoma Street and return to the High School campus. Marshal will be Charlie Skelton, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. For more information, contact Dave Hitt, (573) 382-1007.

Robert Duckworth, then a 101-year-old World War II veteran, center, recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the Veterans Day Ceremony Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at North County Park in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

Perry County

Missouri's National Veterans Memorial — 2 p.m. Program honoring nation's heroes. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors and livestreamed. There will be limited seating and masks will be required.