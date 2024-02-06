All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 5, 2020

Salute to Veterans: Veterans Day events planned throughout area

Several Veterans Day events will occur in the region this year. Among them on Veterans Day: Flag presentation — 8 a.m., Cape Girardeau County Parks, 2400 County Park Drive, Cape. Presentation of new flags to honor those eligible service men from Cape County who passed away. Public is welcome...

Southeast Missourian
Vietnam veteran Tom Schildt, left, shakes hands with Jackson High School senior Caleb Anderson, right, during a social event in the school cafeteria after an assembly to honor veterans Nov. 11in Jackson.
Vietnam veteran Tom Schildt, left, shakes hands with Jackson High School senior Caleb Anderson, right, during a social event in the school cafeteria after an assembly to honor veterans Nov. 11in Jackson.Southeast Missourian

Several Veterans Day events will occur in the region this year.

Among them on Veterans Day:

Cape Girardeau County

Flag presentation — 8 a.m., Cape Girardeau County Parks, 2400 County Park Drive, Cape. Presentation of new flags to honor those eligible service men from Cape County who passed away. Public is welcome.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast MissourianNavy senior machinist mate Arlin Miller, left, stands with his grandchildren, from left, Abby, Dwight and Joshua Miller on Nov. 11 at Jackson High School.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Parade — 4 p.m., sponsored by American Legion Post 158 of Jackson and Jackson VFW Post 10495. Theme is "Our Flag." Everyone is invited to bring an American flag to the parade and wave it proudly as the Veterans of our community pass by. Weather permitting, Brookside Memorial Flags will be out from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Anyone or any group who would like to participate in the parade needs to be in front of the Jackson Senior High School building at 3:30 p.m. for lineup. The parade route will be to march uptown to the Courthouse and turn left on West Main Street to Oklahoma Street and return to the High School campus. Marshal will be Charlie Skelton, a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. For more information, contact Dave Hitt, (573) 382-1007.

Robert Duckworth, then a 101-year-old World War II veteran, center, recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the Veterans Day Ceremony Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at North County Park in Cape Girardeau.
Robert Duckworth, then a 101-year-old World War II veteran, center, recites the Pledge of Allegiance at the Veterans Day Ceremony Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at North County Park in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Perry County

Missouri's National Veterans Memorial — 2 p.m. Program honoring nation's heroes. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held indoors and livestreamed. There will be limited seating and masks will be required.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy