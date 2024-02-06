All sections
November 2, 2023

Salute to veterans: Veterans Day events planned in region

Several Veterans Day events have been scheduled around the area. Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, but holiday-related events span several days: n Scott City First Baptist Church Veterans Day Service of Remembrance — 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Scott City First, 232 County Road 312, Scott City...

Southeast Missourian

Several Veterans Day events have been scheduled around the area.

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, but holiday-related events span several days:

  • Scott City First Baptist Church Veterans Day Service of Remembrance — 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, Scott City First, 232 County Road 312, Scott City.
  • Jackson flag presentation — 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, South Elementary School, 1701 S. Hope St.; 1:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Jackson Middle School, 1651 W. Independence St.
  • Chaffee Veterans Day breakfast and assembly — 8 a.m. breakfast, 9 a.m. assembly, Friday, Nov. 10. Event is hosted by the Chaffee High School Student Council.
  • Jackson Veterans Day ceremony — 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Jackson High School, event center, 315 S. Missouri St.
  • Oak Ridge flag presentation — 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Oak Ridge High School, 4198 Route E, Oak Ridge.
  • Sikeston Veterans Day Ceremony — 9:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Sikeston Field House, 200 Pine St. Speaker will be Gen. Matthew Bacon from the Missouri National Guard.
  • Dexter Veterans Day program — 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, Bearcat Event Center, 1001 W. Grant St.
  • Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center celebration — 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 10, Sikeston Depot, 116 W. Malone Ave. The Depot will feature artwork created by veterans throughout November.
  • Veterans Day at Fort D — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, Historic Fort D, 920 Fort St. Cape Girardeau.
  • Missouri's National Veterans Memorial — 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway, Perryville. Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Marvin L. Hill will speak at a ceremony.
  • Poplar Bluff Veterans Day Program — 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11, Black River Coliseum, 301 S 5th St. Event is sponsored by the Butler County Veterans Council and the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. Police services chief Tony Rivera will be the featured speaker.
  • Jackson Veterans Day Parade — 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, from the food locker and along Main Street. Parade is hosted by American Legion Post 158.
Local News

