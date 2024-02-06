Lt. Jason Ladner's military career ended four and a half years ago, but he carries his soldier's mindset to work every day as the leader of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office jail division.

Ladner served for nearly 13 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, primarily as a medic. He deployed to Iraq for nearly 18 months in 2008 and 2009 with the 955th Engineer Co. based at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He also served with the 325th Combat Support Hospital based in Independence, Missouri.

His Iraq deployment took him to Sadr City, a suburb of Baghdad. The time there led him to develop a sense of mission and teamwork.

"You have a mission, and you have to be there for each other," he explained. "There was a bunch of guys who left with me, and we call came home. That's a big deal."

Ladner, a sergeant in the Reserve, said the bonds forged among troops are strong and do not recognize time.

"I have friends I might not see for four or five years at a time, but when we do see each other, you just pick back up. For those who understand, no words are needed, and for those who don't understand, there are no words," he said.

Detailing difficult conditions in a combat zone, Ladner contended supporting fellow troops is key.