When Beth Hall was 9 years old and living in Jackson, her brother, Pete Bertling, went off to war.

"I don't really remember anybody saying too much about it," she said. "Everybody was all in the same boat, really. Everyone was waiting for someone."

Bertling had volunteered for the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Thailand during the height of the Vietnam War. From 1967 to 1968, he'd spend almost all his time as a munitions technician, preparing B-52 "Stratofortress" bombers with the payloads they needed to drop on North Vietnam.

"While they were kind of far away from Vietnam, they were still a critical part of the whole operation," Hall said. "I'm sure there was always someone trying to figure out how you could take out a B-52 base because all they did, 24 hours a day, was load up bombs on those planes."

For Bertling, the role was practically in his blood. His father, Albert Bertling, had spent the latter half of World War II serving at a refueling station in Tuvalu, then known as the Ellice Islands.

Pete Bertling spent a year in Thailand during the Vietnam War, fueling B-52 bombers day in and day out. He wrote constant letters to his family back in Jackson. Courtesy of Beth Hall

Because they weren't in active combat roles, and in fact never saw any combat, Hall said her family wasn't all that worried about her father or brother not making it home.

She did, however, recall her aunt saying she had no idea how she'd be able to console her mother, Ally Beth, if something happened to Albert.

He returned to Southeast Missouri unscathed, and he and his wife went on to have Pete, Beth and their sister, Kathy Brown.

"He used to tell us when we were little they named Bertling Street (in Cape Girardeau) after him because they were so happy he got back from the war OK," Hall said. "We believed it until we were in grade school."

Having spent 1943 to 1945 on a tiny island fueling planes all day, there was one aspect of service Albert Bertling would never do again.

"They didn't have barracks. They slept in tents. So you can rest assured we never went camping," Hall said.

Albert and Ally Beth Bertling communicated by telegram while the former was stationed in Funafuti, Tuvalu, during World War II. Albert affectionately called his wife "Shorty", a play on her maiden name Short. Courtesy of Beth Hall