When Beth Hall was 9 years old and living in Jackson, her brother, Pete Bertling, went off to war.
"I don't really remember anybody saying too much about it," she said. "Everybody was all in the same boat, really. Everyone was waiting for someone."
Bertling had volunteered for the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Thailand during the height of the Vietnam War. From 1967 to 1968, he'd spend almost all his time as a munitions technician, preparing B-52 "Stratofortress" bombers with the payloads they needed to drop on North Vietnam.
"While they were kind of far away from Vietnam, they were still a critical part of the whole operation," Hall said. "I'm sure there was always someone trying to figure out how you could take out a B-52 base because all they did, 24 hours a day, was load up bombs on those planes."
For Bertling, the role was practically in his blood. His father, Albert Bertling, had spent the latter half of World War II serving at a refueling station in Tuvalu, then known as the Ellice Islands.
Because they weren't in active combat roles, and in fact never saw any combat, Hall said her family wasn't all that worried about her father or brother not making it home.
She did, however, recall her aunt saying she had no idea how she'd be able to console her mother, Ally Beth, if something happened to Albert.
He returned to Southeast Missouri unscathed, and he and his wife went on to have Pete, Beth and their sister, Kathy Brown.
"He used to tell us when we were little they named Bertling Street (in Cape Girardeau) after him because they were so happy he got back from the war OK," Hall said. "We believed it until we were in grade school."
Having spent 1943 to 1945 on a tiny island fueling planes all day, there was one aspect of service Albert Bertling would never do again.
"They didn't have barracks. They slept in tents. So you can rest assured we never went camping," Hall said.
Hall remembered when her brother came home from the war well. Her family drove to St. Louis to bring him back to Jackson.
"We came down the highway, and somebody spotted us and said, 'There's Pete!' They were at the house before we got there, so we had an impromptu party when we got home," she recalled.
Pete Bertling had only spoken to his family twice over the telephone since his deployment, though he had sent over several letters.
In return, he received care packages from his mother and neighbors.
"Everybody loved my brother," Hall recalled.
She said Pete didn't keep many mementos from his time in Thailand, though he didn't shy from talking about it.
"He said, 'I can't believe there's anything left of that country based on the amount of bombs that we sent there all the time,'" Hall said.
Their father, Albert Bertling, only brought home a few photos that Hall remembered seeing, though he did keep one particular paper. His discharge papers remained on his person for the rest of his life.
"When I brought his wallet home after he died (they were) in there," Hall said.
Albert Bertling died in 2000; Pete Bertling died in 2021.
This year, for the first time, flags commemorating them will join the ranks of the Avenue of Flags in Cape Girardeau.
Hall said her sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews will all try to be in attendance. She said she'd like to make the trip from Jefferson City, Missouri, where she lives.
"I've always been really, really proud of the Avenue of Flags because it's so beautiful ... and I'm really proud that we can get them represented there to be a part of it," she said.
Hall said her father and brother served simply because they felt they had to.
"Neither of them ever said they felt like they were serving a larger cause or something," she said, "but they knew it had to be done, and they did their duty."
