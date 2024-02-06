Salute to Veterans: Stevenson continues lifetime of service

Mike Stevenson's service to country led directly to his service to community.

The Cape Girardeau resident is a retired colonel who served in the Army, Army Reserve and Army National Guard. He is a family practice doctor of osteopathic medicine, and in his military career, he was an infantry officer and field surgeon. His deployments took him throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa. As a military doctor, he went where the troops needed him most.

"I wouldn't go to a hospital unit. I would go to a line combat unit," he explained. "Basically, it depended on who is in contact with the bad guys. Whoever that was, that's where I was because there were so few of us. We were kind of like chicken teeth — there just weren't that many of us to go around."

Stevenson said serving in such a role was rewarding but also came with the threat of not being able to help in some circumstances.

"You go out with good intent. However, sometimes, the situation doesn't work out to where you can," he said.

Col. Mike Stevenson and his daughter, Maria, executive director of Southeast Missouri Chapter of American Red Cross, attend a charity event for combat veterans in Memphis, Tennessee. Submitted

He served in Iraq during a period when vehicle-borne and roadside improvised explosive devices were a favored weapon of the enemy. He recounted coming upon a bomb camouflaged as a rock.

"Do the rocks in Iraq have det(onation) cords coming out of them?" he asked the vehicle driver as he observed the IED, a 155-millimeter artillery shell. "I think we might ought to back up a little bit."

Serving in a deadly combat zone and trying to save the lives of the men and women injured in service to their nation helped prepare the colonel to return to civilian medical practice.

"It made me a better doctor. Made me a better man. Made me a lot more patient. I'm more patient with patients," he commented. "For that experience, I wouldn't take any amount of money, but I wouldn't want to do it over."