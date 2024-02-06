Salute to veterans: Southeast Missourians noted in military history

Throughout the nation's history, men and women from Southeast Missouri have answered calls to military service.

Many have served without fanfare, but others have gained acclaim or found their way into news accounts of their service. Among those are two men with ties to one of the nation's deadliest peacetime naval accidents and a National Guard unit that at one time was the busiest honor guard (referred to at the time as a "firing squad" because of their rendering rifle volley salutes at funerals) in the country.

Point Honda incident

Nearly two dozen sailors died after seven Navy destroyers crashed near San Diego the night of Sept. 10, 1923.

According to the Naval History and Heritage Command: "On the morning of Sept. 8, 1923, 13 destroyers of Destroyer Squadron (DesRon) 11 departed San Francisco for a two-day cruise to San Diego. They were returning home after a escorting Battle Division 4 from Puget Sound to San Francisco. The DesRon comprised the five ships of Destroyer Division (DesDiv) 33, with Delphy (DD-261) out front, followed by S.P. Lee (DD-310), Young (DD-312), Woodbury (DD-309) and Nicholas (DD-311); six ships from DesDiv 31, with Farragut (DD-300) followed by Fuller (DD-297), Percival (DD-298), Somers (DD-301), Chauncey (DD-296) and Kennedy (DD-306); and three ships from DesDiv 32, Paul Hamilton (DD-307), Stoddert (DD-302) and Thompson (DD-305). The warships conducted tactical and gunnery exercises en route, including a competitive speed run of 20 knots. Later in the day, as weather worsened, the ships formed column on the squadron leader Delphy. That evening, around 8 p.m., the flagship broadcast an erroneous report, based on an improperly interpreted radio compass bearing, showing the squadron' position about 9 miles off Point Arguello. An hour later, the destroyers turned east to enter what was thought to be the Santa Barbara Channel, though it could not be seen, owing to thick fog. Unfortunately, a combination of abnormally strong currents (caused by the extremely severe earthquake in Japan on Sept. 2, which destroyed much of Tokyo and Yokohama) and navigational complacency led the squadron onto the rocks off Pedernales Point, near Honda, just north of Point Arguello. Just after turning, Delphy struck the rocks at 9:05 p.m., plowing ashore at 20 knots. She was followed by S.P. Lee, which hit and swung broadside against the bluffs. Young piled up adjacent to Delphy and capsized, trapping many of her fire and engine room crew below. While Woodbury, Nicholas and Fuller struck reefs and ran aground offshore, Chauncey ran in close aboard Young. Alarm sirens slowed Somers and Farragut enough so they just touched ground before backing off while the five other destroyers steered completely clear. Although seven destroyers were eventually wrecked by the pounding surf, the slow, cumulative damage gave the crewmen time to escape. Rescue parties were organized, small boats and local fishing boats picked up swimmers, and life lines strung to shore allowed the rest to wade to safety. Despite delays — the last sailors were not rescued until the afternoon of Sept. 9 — only 23 men were lost, 20 in Young and 3 in Delphy."

Newspaper accounts of the incident chronicle the involvement of Joseph Smith of Cape Girardeau and Arthur Peterson of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The S.P. Lee was one of several U.S. Navy destroyers that ran aground and/or collided with other ships on the coast of California on Sept. 10, 1923. Naval History and Heritage Command

"Girardeau Boy in Ship Wreck; Wires His Mother He is Safe"

Sept. 11, 1923

Southeast Missourian

"Ship gone aground. I am safe. Letter will follow."

This was the message received by Mrs. Agnes Smith, 102 S. Sprigg St., from her son, Joseph, who was a member of the crew of the ill-fated United States Navy destroyer S.P. Lee, which went on the rocks in the Pacific Ocean late Saturday night [Sept. 8]. Twenty-two seamen from the five wrecked boats were drowned.

The message was the only word from the young Smith, and it came before Mrs. Smith had learned of the disaster.

Smith has been in the Navy only a year and was recently assigned to the destroyer for duty in the Pacific coast waters.

Divers search for bodies

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11 — Deep sea divers prowled today through the surf-battered hulks of the seven naval destroyers wrecked off Point Arguella, "graveyard of ships", for the bodies of sailors believed entombed there.

A detachment of Navy men along shore and five tugs standing off the dangerous rocky point, are making every effort to recover the bodies of 22 seamen reported dead or missing in the wreck.

So far only three bodies are known to have been recovered. Two bodies have been identified as F. Van Shaak of the Destroyer Young and Fireman R.A. Conroy of the Delphi.

Most of the missing are believed entombed with the underwater compartments of the Young.

The seven ships are to be left on the rock. The Navy men hope to salvage only a portion of the valuable apparatus.

The general belief of naval experts is that responsibility for the crash should not be laid to human fallibility but to the unusual tidal conditions and a radio jam. Men on the naval compass station at Point Arguella say that although they were to have given the fleet its position, they were unaware that the tragedy had occurred until breathless ranchers arrived at their tower. These compass station men say that due to the method of obtaining readings, the ships and radio men calculate only in a general way where the destroyer flotilla was located.

"Poplar Bluff Boy is Hero of Pacific Coast Disaster"

Swims in Mountain-Like Waves to Carry Line to Boat and Save Crew from Approaching Death

Sept. 10, 1923

Southeast Missourian

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10 — The pounding waves of the Pacific are slowly breaking up the seven Navy destroyers that piled up high on the jagged rocks of Point Arguella on Saturday night and caused deaths of between 20 and 25 members of the crews. The exact number of sailors drowned cannot be determined. The sea is running heavy, possibly due to the earthquakes.

Racing full steam ahead at 20 knots through an impenetrable fog, the destroyers Delphy, Young, Chauncey, Woodbury, Fuller, S.P. Lee and Nicholas crashed on the rocks. Believing themselves 8 miles offshore, the boats piled up like sheep following a leader. Each one was steered by the light of the boat ahead. They lie today on the treacherous point near Santa Barbara where they probably will be completely destroyed. Only one fame, a foremate named Conroy of the Delphy, has been officially listed as dead by the Navy Department. His body has been recovered. Nineteen men of the crew of the Young have not been found. They have been listed as missing. Thirteen seamen received severe injuries.

Boatswain's mate Arthur Peterson of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, member of the crew of the Young, was the outstanding figure of the tragedy. At the risk of his life, he leaped into the sea and swam 40 yards to the Chauncey and carried a life line. Over this, 70 of the crew of the Young crawled, hand over hand, from the upturned side of the doomed vessel, to safety.

Peterson is a son of Mrs. J.W. Hulsebus of Poplar Bluff. He is 28, unmarried and has been in the Navy for several years. He telegraphed his mother these three words: "Am safe. Arthur."