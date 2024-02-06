Salute to Veterans: Nation benefits from veterans' continued service

John Dragoni served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.

His military career took him to China, India, Burma and Guam. His experiences as a gunner were "very, very harrowing."

Then, like the veterans of that war and others lucky enough to come home, Dragoni found other callings.

He worked in the automotive equipment business, traveling around the country and world for more than three decades.

But it was his service to fellow veterans that became his new mission.

"When I came to Cape Girardeau, I would go to the American Legion meetings, and all I heard was complaints about the old building on Broadway," he said.

The building, Dragoni said, was indeed in disrepair and not suitable — the stairs were too steep, windows had been broken, the kitchen ceiling was caving in.

Dragoni did what many veterans do. He asked how he could serve.

Raising money for a new facility was the answer.

Marshaling resources and not being squeamish about asking for help, Dragoni and others raised $150,000 for a new building.