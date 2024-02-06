Salute to veterans — Military service helps veteran find her passion

When asked why she chose the U.S. Air Force, Halen James said, "My dad was in the Air Force." Then she joked, "Also, I'm very lazy."

Of course, this can't be true. No one who goes through boot camp, four years as a medic, four years of undergrad college work plus three more years for a master's degree in speech pathology could ever be thought of as lazy. Perhaps, James just prefers to avoid discomfort.

"I didn't want the Army because they sleep in tents, and I don't like open water, so the Navy was out. In the Air Force, we stayed in air-conditioned hotels and got paid the same as the other branches," James said. "I just wanted a nice office job, nine to five, weekends off. I wound up working 12-hour shifts as a medic in the ER. That didn't play out as well as I thought it would, but I now realize how lucky I was to get a job as a medic. There are a lot worse jobs to have in the military."

Halen James Submitted

James said she spent her whole tour of duty, from 2015 through 2019, in the 35th MDS Surgical Unit stationed at Misawa Air Base in the Amori prefecture of Japan. By the end of her four years of service, she'd reached the rank of senior airman aerospace medical technician.

"Which was just a fancy name for a medic," James said. "The closest I got to anything involving aerospace was if I was treating a pilot."

Named after rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen, James grew up in Chicago. Before the military, she was in art school, also studying sign language. Her dad kept trying to talk her into enlisting, but James resisted.

"When I was 20, I didn't really want to join the military," James said. "I couldn't see how it would help me in the long run."

Eventually James saw the wisdom in his advice.