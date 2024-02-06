Jackson's Amber Capps, 25, is a wife, mother of two and a full-time Southeast Missouri State University interior design student with her own photography business.

She also spent four years on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps plus another year in the reserve, serving stateside as a radio operator and rising by the end of her tenure to the rank of sergeant.

Capps, a Chicago native, is bullish on her time in the Corps.

"Any branch (of military service) is going to give you life skills. I feel kids now don't really know how to talk to people. The service forces you out of your comfort zone (and) you get comfortable with being uncomfortable," said Capps, who was part of USMC's Combat Logistics Regiment (CLR-25) and did the majority of her time in the Marines at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina.

Capps did boot camp where so many new Marines get started — Parris Island, South Carolina.

"I turned 18 my third day of boot," Capps said, noting she needed her parents' permission to join up in August 2015.

"I had my father's consent, who did six years in the (U.S.) Air Force, but not my mother's, but (Mom) signed the papers anyway," she noted, adding none of her five brothers went into the miiitary.

"Now (Mom) is so proud of me. She wasn't on board at the time but when it was time for me to graduate, she got the family matching T-shirts with my name on it," Capps continued.

After finishing boot camp, Capps did combat training at Camp Geiger in North Carolina and attended jobs school at Twentynine Palms Base in California before receiving her billet at Camp LeJeune.

"It's a funny story, actually. I went to the Marine Corps (recruiting) office and told them I wanted to be a corpsman (and) corpsmen are Navy but typically travel with Marines. They looked at me and said, 'Boy, do we have a job for you,'" she recalled — and her journey into the USMC was set.