Salute to veterans: Former Marine joined to make a better world

Stash Petton, chief deputy for Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, joined the U.S. Marine Corps when he turned 18 because he wanted to live in a better, safer world.

Petton said he chose the Marines because of his dad.

"I was at a very young age, and I knew it would be the Marine Corps because my dad was a Marine," Petton said. "He never pushed me into it or really even encouraged it, but he certainly didn't try to persuade me away from it either."

Petton served four years in the Marine Corps as a military police officer and achieved the rank of sergeant. He said he was stationed at several bases — Okinawa, Japan; North Carolina; California — where his primary duties were garrison police and convoy protection.

"I won't say that I loved every minute of it, but I did enjoy it, and I did miss it," Petton said. "I miss the camaraderie and some of the folks I was with. You know, you get pretty tight with people when you're in places that aren't much fun."

After leaving the military, Petton completed Law Enforcement Academy training at Southeast Missouri State University and then joined Marble Hill (Missouri) Police Department. He said he was approached by Terry Wiseman, Bollinger County sheriff at the time, about a new canine unit being implemented.