Salute to veterans: Former Marine joined to make a better world

Stash Petton, chief deputy for Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, joined the U.S. Marine Corps when he turned 18 because he wanted to live in a better, safer world.
Petton said he chose the Marines because of his dad.
"I was at a very young age, and I knew it would be the Marine Corps because my dad was a Marine," Petton said. "He never pushed me into it or really even encouraged it, but he certainly didn't try to persuade me away from it either."
Petton served four years in the Marine Corps as a military police officer and achieved the rank of sergeant. He said he was stationed at several bases — Okinawa, Japan; North Carolina; California — where his primary duties were garrison police and convoy protection.
"I won't say that I loved every minute of it, but I did enjoy it, and I did miss it," Petton said. "I miss the camaraderie and some of the folks I was with. You know, you get pretty tight with people when you're in places that aren't much fun."
After leaving the military, Petton completed Law Enforcement Academy training at Southeast Missouri State University and then joined Marble Hill (Missouri) Police Department. He said he was approached by Terry Wiseman, Bollinger County sheriff at the time, about a new canine unit being implemented.
"That really piqued my interest, and I was a canine handler for about seven years," Petton said. "After that, I was on road patrol and then assigned as a school resource officer at the Woodland School District."
Petton said he tried retirement and for about a year and a half, but it didn't stick.
"Law enforcement just kind of gets in your blood, and it's a very satisfying job when things are going right," Petton said.
Petton was gone back to work at the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office, where he was eventually promoted to chief deputy in December 2021.
Petton said he joined the military because he wanted to serve his country, and he has spent much of his life serving others in one capacity or another. He said what keeps him in the job is that he can't stand to see innocent people being victimized.
"Some of it's tragic, some of it's deadly, and some of it's heartbreaking," Petton said. "I have three children, and I just want to do whatever I can for as long as I can to make sure that they live in a safer world."
