Some military skills and experience don't easily translate to the civilian world.

There's not much demand for tank drivers in Southeast Missouri.

But the military can teach lessons that help veterans when they're not wearing their uniform.

"The section I am in, I am leading some troops. So, it has put me in a lot of leadership roles. It definitely has helped me be the principal I am here, because I am leading teachers, and I am leading students," Erin Tompkins said.

In civilian life, Tompkins is elementary principal for Bell City School District, but with the Missouri Army National Guard's 1140th Engineer Battalion, Tompkins wears sergeant stripes. As a logistical supply specialist, Tomkins' job is to ensure soldiers in the battalion complete training and requirements to perform their job. She is also responsible for making sure the battalion's vehicles are mission ready.

"If there is anything wrong with the pieces of equipment, I make work order and send them to our SMS shop. It's a maintenance shop, and then those guys work on it, and whenever they get done, they send it back to me. Then, I can take care of closing out those work orders basically just making sure that our rolling stock is good to go if we ever get called up," she said.

Military service comes naturally for the Tomkins family.

"I always wanted to join. My father was in the military. My grandfather was in the military. So, I always had a passion for it," she said. "I really looked up to those people in my life who served. So, I just really wanted to serve, but I do like just serving others in general. I feel like that is a calling from God to be of service to other people."

Tomkins' military career began 13 years ago at age 21 in basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. The intense training left an impression.

"I remember just realizing how good I had it at home before I went to basic training," she explained. "They strip you down to a nobody to build you back up. ... I remember feeling just super proud of myself that I went through it and was able to accomplish it and succeed with it. I wish I could get the students who are here at school — I think all of these kids would benefit, maybe not full-blown basic training but just a confidence course to show what the soldiers go through."