Some military skills and experience don't easily translate to the civilian world.
There's not much demand for tank drivers in Southeast Missouri.
But the military can teach lessons that help veterans when they're not wearing their uniform.
"The section I am in, I am leading some troops. So, it has put me in a lot of leadership roles. It definitely has helped me be the principal I am here, because I am leading teachers, and I am leading students," Erin Tompkins said.
In civilian life, Tompkins is elementary principal for Bell City School District, but with the Missouri Army National Guard's 1140th Engineer Battalion, Tompkins wears sergeant stripes. As a logistical supply specialist, Tomkins' job is to ensure soldiers in the battalion complete training and requirements to perform their job. She is also responsible for making sure the battalion's vehicles are mission ready.
"If there is anything wrong with the pieces of equipment, I make work order and send them to our SMS shop. It's a maintenance shop, and then those guys work on it, and whenever they get done, they send it back to me. Then, I can take care of closing out those work orders basically just making sure that our rolling stock is good to go if we ever get called up," she said.
Military service comes naturally for the Tomkins family.
"I always wanted to join. My father was in the military. My grandfather was in the military. So, I always had a passion for it," she said. "I really looked up to those people in my life who served. So, I just really wanted to serve, but I do like just serving others in general. I feel like that is a calling from God to be of service to other people."
Tomkins' military career began 13 years ago at age 21 in basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina. The intense training left an impression.
"I remember just realizing how good I had it at home before I went to basic training," she explained. "They strip you down to a nobody to build you back up. ... I remember feeling just super proud of myself that I went through it and was able to accomplish it and succeed with it. I wish I could get the students who are here at school — I think all of these kids would benefit, maybe not full-blown basic training but just a confidence course to show what the soldiers go through."
Tomkins has served in a number of stateside missions — state emergency duty missions such as flood relief and civil disturbance response. She also worked on a medical and school construction mission in Honduras. She said those missions helped her better understand and empathize with people.
"I really enjoyed going out on the (state emergency duty missions) — helping other people, seeing what they are going through. It gives you a more personal look at how blessed we are whenever things don't affect us like they do other people," she explained. "When we went to Honduras, it was basically the same thing — seeing how other people live versus how we live, and it just gives you more appreciation for what we have at home."
Tomkins said she looks forward to Guard weekend drills and said that's because of the people.
"We just have a really tight-knit group. There is a lot of camaraderie going on there. So, I look forward to seeing the soldiers and helping mentor them to where they want to be in their career with the National Guard or if they are just there to do something cool," she noted. "If it's just for one weekend a month or if we get to do state duty, I like getting to know those kids and be where we all have one mission. It is cool to go somewhere where we are all doing the same thing and we are working toward an end goal."
Still, military service has its challenges. Tomkins said time away from family is a significant one, but even the challenges can teach life lessons.
"Once you are in a position where you are literally sleeping outside or eating out of a bag because you are eating (Meals Ready to Eat) — you get cold food sometimes, hot food another if you are lucky — you have to roll with what you have and be grateful for the things you have and move on."
Tomkins said working in the military with people from all walks of life has changed her perspective.
"It has helped me become a more versed person to where I can see things from different angles now," she noted.
What is in her military future? Tomkins is preparing to become a warrant officer, a specialized branch of the officer corps.
"I am wanting to stay in my field of quartermaster, so that would probably mean, if there are spots open, that it's going to send me to Kansas City (Missouri) or Springfield (Missouri)," she said.
