Earning bachelor's and master's degrees and teaching weren't challenging enough for Rebecca Peters, and so she joined the Missouri Army National Guard.

A decade later, she is a captain and a company commander, and she has found a challenge that can be difficult at times but is also personally and professionally rewarding.

"I thought about joining right after high school, but I always had that, 'maybe you can't get through' or 'what if it's not for me', but I joined at 27. I have made it all the way through. I can do hard things, and I can push myself and be successful," she explained.

A Southeast Missouri native and graduate of Delta High School, Peters serves as full-time training officer and forward support company commander for the Guard's 1140th Engineer Battalion. Headquartered in Cape Girardeau, the battalion also has units in Farmington, Festus and Macon.

The captain said after graduating high school, she studied at Three Rivers College before attending Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. After four years in the classroom, she wanted more.

"I wanted something that would challenge me a little bit and give me a bigger sense of purpose," she said.

And so, she joined the Guard.

After completing basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, she began officer candidate school there. The school also included stints in Washington and South Dakota. She commissioned as a lieutenant in 2014.

During her time in the Guard, she has served in a number of state emergency duty and civil disturbance missions. Combined with two weeks of annual training each year, time away from her husband and two children has been the biggest challenge of her military service.

"The time away from family, which, I know, I've never deployed, so I don't have that 10-month to a year away from my family yet, but just that time away from family when you are always feeling like you are missing out on part of their childhood or missing out on some family time. To me, that's my No. 1 concern," she noted.

Peters said she is fortunate to have plenty of support.

"I am very lucky that I have a very supportive husband, and I have a very supportive family at home as well," she explained. "If a (state mission) comes up, they know I am going to be working around the clock. So, my parents pitch in, and his parents pitch in. I am very lucky that I have that support. Not everyone does."

One of the jobs of the National Guard is to respond to state emergencies, and Capt. Rebecca Peters of the Missouri Army National Guard's 1140th Engineer Battalion said she has served on a number of natural disaster and civil disturbance missions. Courtesy of Capt. Rebecca Peters

Leadership role

As the battalion's full-time training officer, the captain's job is to ensure the individual soldiers are progressing in their career. Typical duties include ensuring the soldiers attend necessary schools and training courses, as well as processing orders and pay.