SALTing away the holidays

When TJ Jackson heard his raffle ticket called, he hollered as instructed.

"Yahoo!" he said, speculating with the friends at his table what he might do with the body butter package he'd just won during the annual Seniors and Lawmen Together Christmas Party at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Cape Girardeau.

In reality, the body butter would likely be shared with his wife, Marlene, but both of them were more excited to see the police officer who delivered the prize from the stage to their table. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, now an exceedingly burly man in blue, was once a kid who lived on their street, friends with their twin sons, Jeff and Scott.

Hann greeted the couple like the old friends they were.

"I used to go to their house after school because she had the best snacks," he said.

US Marshal John Jordan, left, kisses Lucille Dannenmueller on the cheek to celebrate her turning 100 earlier this year during the annual Seniors and Lawmen Together Christmas Party Thursday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Cape Girardeau.

It was precisely the sort of reunion event organizers like Doug Austin had hoped to foster by throwing the Christmas party.

"The problem we're trying to overcome," Austin said, "is that most of the time, when a senior citizen interacts with law enforcement, it's a very highly emotional moment in their lives, someone may have died or, well, maybe someone got a speeding ticket. [SALT] wanted to start this to be an environment that's the complete opposite. We want seniors to feel like they can call a [police officer] and ask them any questions they feel like."