NewsFebruary 17, 2021

Salter seeks spot on county health board

Gerry Salter is a health care executive who joined Saint Francis Medical Center in 1995 and is currently SFMC's vice president for specialty practices. Previously, Salter served Saint Francis as vice president/professional services (2015-2019) and director of orthopedics (2006-2015). ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Gerry Salter
Gerry Salter

This is the seventh in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers, county clerk since 2007, told the Southeast Missourian never in her tenure have so many people filed at one time to serve as PHC trustees. Nine candidates seeking four-year terms are running for three available seats. Additionally, two candidates are vying to fill a single unexpired two-year term.

Gerry Salter is a health care executive who joined Saint Francis Medical Center in 1995 and is currently SFMC’s vice president for specialty practices. Previously, Salter served Saint Francis as vice president/professional services (2015-2019) and director of orthopedics (2006-2015).

A native of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Salter served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a former certified athletic trainer and strength and conditioning specialist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and a MBA from Regis University in Denver.

Salter’s official biography on www.sfmc.net credits him with being instrumental in the creation of a $44 million medically integrated fitness center and a $127 million hospital expansion at SFMC. He also helped implement the opening of a multispecialty physician clinic.

He seeks a full four-year term on the PHC Board of Trustees.

Why do you want to serve?

I’ve been in health care for over 30 years and I really want to put that experience to use serving the residents of Cape County and the health board is a good way to do that.

How do you feel personally about the still-in-effect July 9 mask order?

I support it. Since the beginning (of the pandemic), Saint Francis took a lead on this based on CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) research. The current (county) mandate does follow the CDC’s current guidance and I think it’s a small thing I can do to keep myself and others safe.

What are your qualifications/background?

I served in the Marines before completing my physical therapy degree. While I was in college, I served as an emergency medical technician for 48-hour stretches, from Saturday morning to Monday morning, so I had a full-time job while going to school. After graduation, I spent 15 years as an outpatient physical therapist with a sports medicine emphasis. I have a fairly broad background in health care, and I’d love to put that to use.

What role should the trustees play in public health in Cape Girardeau County?

The standard answer is they need to uphold the fiduciary duty to protect the organization’s assets, but from my standpoint, I think they need to assist in providing the strategic direction and leadership for delivery of health services that the region and community have come to appreciate. There are numerous things they do from a preventative standpoint to the treatment standpoint. Most notably, for the past year, what is top of mind is assisting people navigating the pandemic.

What are your goals as a county health board trustee?

I want to actively participate in informed discussions that ultimately lead to sound decisions. I think the (current) board has done a very good job with delivering the mission during this pandemic and I’d like to be a part of continuing to do that (by) following the example that’s been set. The Department of Public Health is a vital resource.

Local News
