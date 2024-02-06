Salter seeks spot on county health board

This is the seventh in a series of articles featuring candidates for the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees in the April 6 municipal election. The trustees are unpaid and hold regular meetings monthly. Kara Clark Summers, county clerk since 2007, told the Southeast Missourian never in her tenure have so many people filed at one time to serve as PHC trustees. Nine candidates seeking four-year terms are running for three available seats. Additionally, two candidates are vying to fill a single unexpired two-year term.

Gerry Salter is a health care executive who joined Saint Francis Medical Center in 1995 and is currently SFMC’s vice president for specialty practices. Previously, Salter served Saint Francis as vice president/professional services (2015-2019) and director of orthopedics (2006-2015).

A native of Haverhill, Massachusetts, Salter served in the U.S. Marine Corps and is a former certified athletic trainer and strength and conditioning specialist. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from the University of Massachusetts-Lowell and a MBA from Regis University in Denver.

Salter’s official biography on www.sfmc.net credits him with being instrumental in the creation of a $44 million medically integrated fitness center and a $127 million hospital expansion at SFMC. He also helped implement the opening of a multispecialty physician clinic.

He seeks a full four-year term on the PHC Board of Trustees.

Why do you want to serve?

I’ve been in health care for over 30 years and I really want to put that experience to use serving the residents of Cape County and the health board is a good way to do that.