All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 24, 2022

SALT honors fallen law enforcement officers; Nickell receives Fields award

In a solemn, one-hour ceremony Saturday, 52 law enforcement professionals originally from 13 Southeast Missouri counties who died in the line of duty from 1875 to last year were recalled by Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) at Cape Bible Chapel. Among the recognized was the most recent officer on SALT's list to die in uniform: Cpl. Lonnie Lejeune of Sikeston, a member of the state Highway Patrol, who passed away at age 58 on Dec. 10...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Sandy Karsten, left, director of the state Department of Public Safety, and Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair with the Roger Fields Award of Excellence, which was presented by Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) on Saturday at Cape Bible Chapel. This year's recipient of the honor is Frank Nickell, who is a retired Southeast Missouri State University history professor and currently works with Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation.
Sandy Karsten, left, director of the state Department of Public Safety, and Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair with the Roger Fields Award of Excellence, which was presented by Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) on Saturday at Cape Bible Chapel. This year's recipient of the honor is Frank Nickell, who is a retired Southeast Missouri State University history professor and currently works with Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation.Jeff Long

In a solemn, one-hour ceremony Saturday, 52 law enforcement professionals originally from 13 Southeast Missouri counties who died in the line of duty from 1875 to last year were recalled by Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) at Cape Bible Chapel.

Among the recognized was the most recent officer on SALT's list to die in uniform: Cpl. Lonnie Lejeune of Sikeston, a member of the state Highway Patrol, who passed away at age 58 on Dec. 10.

Honoree

Frank Nickell, who works with Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation and is a retired member of the history faculty at Southeast Missouri State University, was named this year's recipient of the Roger Fields Award of Excellence.

Nickell, 86, could not attend the event because of a recent injury.

Color guards from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol perform a Posting of Colors during a Seniors and Lawmen Together ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement officers Saturday at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau.
Color guards from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol perform a Posting of Colors during a Seniors and Lawmen Together ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement officers Saturday at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau.Nathan Gladden ~Southeast Missourian

Fields, who rose through the ranks of the Cape Girardeau Police Department to become assistant chief, died in 2014 at the age of 50 from a medical condition. A permanent memorial bench and boulder in Fields's memory are in Cape County Park North.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Remarks

"It is our continuing prayer that no more names are added to these memorials," said Sandy Karsten, the first woman to serve as director of the state Department of Public Safety and the event's keynote speaker.

"Southeast Missouri is so supportive of law enforcement and your respect for the fallen is appreciated," she said, adding, "this memorial, any memorial, is a way to keep remembrance alive."

Of note

A poignant moment was witnessed at the beginning of the ceremony as a great-great-granddaughter of former Cape Girardeau Police Chief Nathaniel Hutson played the violin.

Hutson was killed nearly a century ago on duty: Oct. 7, 1922.

Current Cape Girardeau police chief and SALT president Wes Blair wrote a preface to the organization's memorial booklet, distributed to all attendees, which read in part:

"Nationally, 2021 was a challenging year for the law enforcement community. There were 608 officers taken from us in the line of duty, almost a 46% increase over the previous year. This year alone, our very own state of Missouri has already tragically lost five officers — three due to gunfire from criminals," Blair wrote.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy