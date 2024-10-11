In a solemn, one-hour ceremony Saturday, 52 law enforcement professionals originally from 13 Southeast Missouri counties who died in the line of duty from 1875 to last year were recalled by Seniors and Lawmen Together (SALT) at Cape Bible Chapel.

Among the recognized was the most recent officer on SALT's list to die in uniform: Cpl. Lonnie Lejeune of Sikeston, a member of the state Highway Patrol, who passed away at age 58 on Dec. 10.

Honoree

Frank Nickell, who works with Cape Girardeau's Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation and is a retired member of the history faculty at Southeast Missouri State University, was named this year's recipient of the Roger Fields Award of Excellence.

Nickell, 86, could not attend the event because of a recent injury.

Color guards from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Jackson Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol perform a Posting of Colors during a Seniors and Lawmen Together ceremony honoring fallen law enforcement officers Saturday at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau. Nathan Gladden ~Southeast Missourian

Fields, who rose through the ranks of the Cape Girardeau Police Department to become assistant chief, died in 2014 at the age of 50 from a medical condition. A permanent memorial bench and boulder in Fields's memory are in Cape County Park North.