Salt bid OK'd, wellness quote approved, by Cape Commission

With awareness of supply-chain disruptions impacting many products, Cape Girardeau County Commission voted Thursday to go ahead and buy road salt in advance of the coming winter season.

The commission chose St. Louis's Rock Salt USA's bid of $125 per ton delivered.

Commissioners also were told of a second bid of $139.26 per ton, also to include delivery, from Independent Salt Company of Kanopolis, Kansas.

"Salt suppliers know they have a commodity everyone pretty well needs; in fact, one company said they would put (the county) on a waiting list but I don't know what that means. When you need salt for the roads, you need salt," said First District Commissioner Paul Koeper, who oversees road and bridge matters for the three-member commission.

Approximately 330 tons of road salt will be ordered with payment from the county's highway department.