Salmonella linked to pre-cut melon sickens 60 in Midwest

It said the five states where people were sickened are Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri and Ohio. The CDC said the fruit also was distributed to stores in Georgia, Kentucky and North Carolina. It was sold in clear plastic clamshell containers at Costco, Jay C, Kroger, Payless, Owen's, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Walgreens, Walmart and Whole Foods/Amazon.

Officials said people should throw away or return recalled products.

The CDC said 31 of the people sickened have been hospitalized, but there have been no deaths reported. Those sickened often develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated food. The illness often lasts four to seven days.