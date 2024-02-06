Sale closes on landmark building

A community reception will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Mayfield Event Center, the former home of Bollinger County Museum of Natural History.

The Will Mayfield Heritage Foundation recently closed on the sale of this landmark building at 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill to Daniel Polanczyk and Anthony Yates. The community reception will give the public an opportunity to meet the owners and tour the building.

In 2000, the Will Mayfield Heritage Foundation officially began its mission to preserve, collect, archive, maintain and share the history of Will Mayfield College, Bollinger County and the surrounding area.

"Our original goals included the acquisition and preservation of the two surviving buildings of the Will Mayfield College campus," said Eva Dunn, president of Will Mayfield Heritage Foundation. "With the help of our community, the estates of Mary and Lawrence Hahn and of Fred and Emmigean Thomas, the Missouri Economic Development Neighborhood Assistance Program and all our generous donors, we invested over $850,000 to achieve that goal."