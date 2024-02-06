Saint Francis warns of COVID vaccine phone scam

Saint Francis Healthcare System is warning patients of a COVID-19 vaccine phone scam.
According to a news release, Saint Francis has received reports of a phone scam where an unidentified caller attempts to schedule a COVID vaccination, provides instructions and asks for a Social Security number to schedule an appointment.
While Saint Francis staff may call to schedule an appointment, staff will never ask for a patient’s complete Social Security number for scheduling, the release stated.
Saint Francis asks anyone who believes they have received a scam call to hang up and disregard. Anyone who believes they may have given confidential information to a scam caller is encouraged to visit identitytheft.gov to report the incident.
As of Wednesday, Saint Francis has exhausted its vaccine allocation for the week. The hospital has requested an additional 10,000 vaccine doses for next week, and its website and Facebook page will be updated when the next shipment is received, the release stated.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.