All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 24, 2021

Saint Francis to hold third annual Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk

Saint Francis Foundation is bringing a pop of color to Arena Park for a good cause again this year. The third annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Registration will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. the day of the race, with warm-up time beginning at 9:45 a.m...

Brooke Holford
Lindsay Adams of Cape Girardeau gets covered in coloring during a group color toss during the Saint Francis Foundation's first Color Dash on Oct. 12, 2019, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.
Lindsay Adams of Cape Girardeau gets covered in coloring during a group color toss during the Saint Francis Foundation's first Color Dash on Oct. 12, 2019, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Saint Francis Foundation is bringing a pop of color to Arena Park for a good cause again this year.

The third annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Registration will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. the day of the race, with warm-up time beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dig for Life program at Saint Francis Medical Center, which provides free cancer screenings for the four major cancers in the area -- lung, prostate, colon and breast -- to those who otherwise could not afford them.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Participants may register as an individual or a team of five, and must pick up their race packets from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Wellness Conference Rooms at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.

Awards and medals will be issued to individuals and teams in various categories.

For more information, contact Laura Propst by phone at (573) 331-5791 or email at lpropst@sfmc.net.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy