Saint Francis to hold third annual Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk

Saint Francis Foundation is bringing a pop of color to Arena Park for a good cause again this year.

The third annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Registration will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. the day of the race, with warm-up time beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dig for Life program at Saint Francis Medical Center, which provides free cancer screenings for the four major cancers in the area -- lung, prostate, colon and breast -- to those who otherwise could not afford them.