Saint Francis to hold third annual Color Dash 5k and Fun Walk

Saint Francis Foundation is bringing a pop of color to Arena Park for a good cause again this year.
The third annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk will be held beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 2 at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Registration will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. the day of the race, with warm-up time beginning at 9:45 a.m.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Dig for Life program at Saint Francis Medical Center, which provides free cancer screenings for the four major cancers in the area -- lung, prostate, colon and breast -- to those who otherwise could not afford them.
Participants may register as an individual or a team of five, and must pick up their race packets from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 in the Wellness Conference Rooms at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Awards and medals will be issued to individuals and teams in various categories.
For more information, contact Laura Propst by phone at (573) 331-5791 or email at lpropst@sfmc.net.
