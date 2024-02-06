Saint Francis to hold second annual live Nativity

Saint Francis Healthcare System will host its second annual live Nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Saint Francis Cancer Institute, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Entrance 6, in Cape Girardeau.

The roles of Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and angels will be played by volunteers. The demonstration will feature several live animals, including cows, camels, four-horn sheep and a donkey.