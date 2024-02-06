All sections
NewsDecember 4, 2020

Saint Francis to hold second annual live Nativity

Saint Francis Healthcare System will host its second annual live Nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Saint Francis Cancer Institute, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Entrance 6, in Cape Girardeau. The roles of Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and angels will be played by volunteers. The demonstration will feature several live animals, including cows, camels, four-horn sheep and a donkey...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Nicole and Duc Nguyen, dressed as Mary and Joseph, sit with 4-month-old Maverick Glaus, portraying baby Jesus, are framed in the shepherd's crook of fellow actor Danielle Torbet, far left, during a live Nativity on Dec. 20 at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Nicole and Duc Nguyen, dressed as Mary and Joseph, sit with 4-month-old Maverick Glaus, portraying baby Jesus, are framed in the shepherd's crook of fellow actor Danielle Torbet, far left, during a live Nativity on Dec. 20 at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Saint Francis Healthcare System will host its second annual live Nativity from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Saint Francis Cancer Institute, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Entrance 6, in Cape Girardeau.

The roles of Mary, Joseph, wise men, shepherds and angels will be played by volunteers. The demonstration will feature several live animals, including cows, camels, four-horn sheep and a donkey.

Parking will be available near the Cancer Institute. Saint Francis asks attendees to wear masks and socially distance during the event. Visit sfmc.net or Saint Francis’ Facebook page for updates in the event of inclement weather.

For more information, visit www.sfmc.net or call (573) 331-5133.

Local News
