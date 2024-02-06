Saint Francis to hold free pediatric health and safety fair

On Aug. 3, families are invited to Saint Francis Medical Center for a free health and safety fair.
From 4 to 7 p.m. that day at Fitness Plus at Saint Francis Medical Center, 150 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, entrance 8, snacks and beverages will be served.
A children’s bicycle helmet giveaway; tours of fire, police and EMS vehicles; a bicycle safety course; cooking demonstrations; educational vendors; booths; and activities will be featured at the event, as will Saint Francis babysitting classes.
Families may register for the event by calling (573) 331-3996, or just stop by Aug. 3.
Pertinent address:
150 S. Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
