Saint Francis ramps up coronavirus vaccine program

After giving its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine last week, Saint Francis Healthcare System has ramped up its program, innoculating hundreds of its staff each day.
According to a release issued by Saint Francis, the organization has partnered with Broadway LTC Pharmacy and immunizations were planned to total more than 530 as of Tuesday. Its plan calls for personnel at medical partner clinics to begin today, starting in Sikeson and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
Saint Francis's plan focuses on a "risk-stratified" approach, "distributing the vaccine first to colleagues who are in close contact with COVID-positive or assumed positive patients."
The release said this plan ensures patient-facing, frontline health care workers are the first to receive the vaccine designed to combat coronavirus. The organization's plan identifies at-risk groups, placing patient-facing health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents as those who receive the vaccine first. Next are first responders; essential workers such as those in education, child care and energy fields; seniors age 65 and older; and others at high-risk of contracting the virus. The next phase includes others at increased risk, such as those in prisons and the homeless. The final phase is the remaining population.
Officials have estimated COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the general population by late spring or early summer.
State progress
A release from Gov. Mike Parson's office Tuesday said more than 23,000 vaccine doses have been given in the state.
The release said 285 facilities across the state are approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients within their facility. More than 700 additional facilities are expected to be approved within the coming days and weeks. Vaccinators have been approved in all geographic regions of Missouri, and more will continue to be brought onboard to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably and efficiently.
For updated information about the virus and vaccine availability, visit the state's COVID-19 website www.MOStopsCOVID.com.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.