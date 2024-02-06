Saint Francis ramps up coronavirus vaccine program

After giving its first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine last week, Saint Francis Healthcare System has ramped up its program, innoculating hundreds of its staff each day.

According to a release issued by Saint Francis, the organization has partnered with Broadway LTC Pharmacy and immunizations were planned to total more than 530 as of Tuesday. Its plan calls for personnel at medical partner clinics to begin today, starting in Sikeson and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Saint Francis's plan focuses on a "risk-stratified" approach, "distributing the vaccine first to colleagues who are in close contact with COVID-positive or assumed positive patients."

The release said this plan ensures patient-facing, frontline health care workers are the first to receive the vaccine designed to combat coronavirus. The organization's plan identifies at-risk groups, placing patient-facing health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents as those who receive the vaccine first. Next are first responders; essential workers such as those in education, child care and energy fields; seniors age 65 and older; and others at high-risk of contracting the virus. The next phase includes others at increased risk, such as those in prisons and the homeless. The final phase is the remaining population.