NewsFebruary 16, 2022

Saint Francis president, CEO resigns

Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese resigned Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization. Justin Davison, chief financial officer, will serve as interim president. No reason for Reese’s departure was given, and the release stated the organization would not accept media inquiries “at this time.”...

Southeast Missourian
Maryann Reese, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System, stepped down from the post Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization.
Maryann Reese, president and CEO of Saint Francis Healthcare System, stepped down from the post Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization.

Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese resigned Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization.

Justin Davison, chief financial officer, will serve as interim president.

No reason for Reese’s departure was given, and the release stated the organization would not accept media inquiries “at this time.” The release states the organization wishes Reese well “in her retirement.”

Reese joined the organization in 2015 as executive vice president and chief operating officer.

She assumed to the president and CEO post in September 2017, where she oversaw the 306-bed hospital, 3,000 employees and 250 health care providers in eight communities in the region.

Before coming to Saint Francis, Reese held leadership roles at hospitals in Illinois, Montana and Idaho. She earned a nursing degree from Boise State University, in Boise, Idaho; a bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa; a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Minnesota; and a doctorate in health care administration from Central Michigan University.

