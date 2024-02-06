Game show host Alex Trebek, actor Patrick Swayze, singer Aretha Franklin, St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, comedian Jack Benny, opera's Luciano Pavarotti and astronaut Sally Ride have at least one thing in common.

All succumbed to pancreatic cancer.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and www.projectpurple.org is asking Americans to wear the color purple until the end of the month to raise awareness.

"It's still a highly lethal disease and pancreatic cancer continues to be one of our worst actors," said Michael J. Naughton, M.D., medical oncologist at Cape Medical Oncology, a Saint Francis Medical Partner.

Naughton, who spent 20 years at St. Louis' Washington University, has been affiliated with Saint Francis since 2019 and said Thursday he has treated hundreds of patients with the disease.

"We get about 60,000 cases each year in the U.S. and the mortality is approximately 48,000 annually," he said.

According to the Saint Francis Cancer Institute in Cape Girardeau, Naughton and his oncology colleagues treated 17 patients for pancreatic cancer in 2020, the most recent data available.

The challenge

"Pancreatic cancer is not a good disease for screening. There's no real way to identify those who are at increased risk," Naughton said.

"There isn't a good testing tool as there is with breast cancer, which utilizes mammograms -- and they're very effective.