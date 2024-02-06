All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 5, 2021
Saint Francis physician discusses pancreatic cancer's survivability and treatment
Game show host Alex Trebek, actor Patrick Swayze, singer Aretha Franklin, St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, comedian Jack Benny, opera's Luciano Pavarotti and astronaut Sally Ride have at least one thing in common...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Dr. Michael J. Naughton of Cape Medical Oncology confers with a cancer patient in this photo from 2019.
Dr. Michael J. Naughton of Cape Medical Oncology confers with a cancer patient in this photo from 2019.submitted

Game show host Alex Trebek, actor Patrick Swayze, singer Aretha Franklin, St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame pitcher Bob Gibson, Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis, comedian Jack Benny, opera's Luciano Pavarotti and astronaut Sally Ride have at least one thing in common.

All succumbed to pancreatic cancer.

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and www.projectpurple.org is asking Americans to wear the color purple until the end of the month to raise awareness.

"It's still a highly lethal disease and pancreatic cancer continues to be one of our worst actors," said Michael J. Naughton, M.D., medical oncologist at Cape Medical Oncology, a Saint Francis Medical Partner.

Naughton, who spent 20 years at St. Louis' Washington University, has been affiliated with Saint Francis since 2019 and said Thursday he has treated hundreds of patients with the disease.

Michael J. Naughton, MD, medical oncologist at Cape Medical Oncology, a Saint Francis Medical Partner, has treated hundreds of pancreatic cancer patients over more than 20 years of practice.
Michael J. Naughton, MD, medical oncologist at Cape Medical Oncology, a Saint Francis Medical Partner, has treated hundreds of pancreatic cancer patients over more than 20 years of practice.submitted

"We get about 60,000 cases each year in the U.S. and the mortality is approximately 48,000 annually," he said.

According to the Saint Francis Cancer Institute in Cape Girardeau, Naughton and his oncology colleagues treated 17 patients for pancreatic cancer in 2020, the most recent data available.

The challenge

"Pancreatic cancer is not a good disease for screening. There's no real way to identify those who are at increased risk," Naughton said.

"There isn't a good testing tool as there is with breast cancer, which utilizes mammograms -- and they're very effective.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"For colon cancer, we have colonoscopies. For pancreatic cancer, though, there really isn't an easy, standard, broadly applicable screening method to use."

Screening is not the only obstacle facing physicians and patients, he said.

"(Pancreatic cancer) tends to be very aggressive. Even if we detect it early, its aggressiveness undercuts our ability to cure it even in those cases where the disease is amenable to surgery," Naughton said.

"With a number of other cancers, we've found immunotherapies can be extremely effective but with pancreatic cancer, we haven't found the same success."

The reality

"(Pancreatic cancer) has about a 92% mortality rate, not 100%, so for a small number of patients, they actually can be cured," Naughton said.

"For those patients who don't have curative therapy as an option, our chemotherapy regimens can prolong life and oncologists want to offer the opportunity to control the disease and buy patients as much time as possible."

The hope

"There are large research efforts going on. Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis, for example, has a vaccine trial underway to try to crack this nut and come up with better solutions for this disease," Naughton said.

Project Purple, in a news release this week, said money is needed.

"Research funding for (pancreatic cancer) remains extremely low. (We) hope every person who has been impacted by pancreatic cancer will use the month of November to draw attention to this illness and help raise money for a cure."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy