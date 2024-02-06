Saint Francis Medical Center announces 'living wage' for all employees

Saint Francis Healthcare System plans to raise its minimum hourly pay next month to ensure a living wage for all employees, according to president and CEO Maryann Reese.

Effective July 8, the system's new minimum hourly rate will be increased to $11.70, according to a news release.

Saint Francis pays some employees $8.55 per hour, said spokesperson Tyler Graef.

Missouri's state minimum wage is $7.85. Federal minimum is $7.25.

The move means raises for more than 200 employees, nearly 8 percent of the total workforce, the release stated.

Reese said by phone Wednesday that the increase will cost approximately $300,000, "but we have mitigated it (expenses) in other areas, decreasing our costs and being cognizant of our processes."

This has been in the works for some time, Reese said.

Even factoring in the cost increase, she said, the health system's fiscal year 2019 budget will still have a 3 percent positive margin.

The wage increase is not based on the external market, but is instead rooted in the mission and values of the Saint Francis Healthcare System, according to the release, and affirms the human dignity of employees.

"This decision goes to the core of our principles as a Catholic Healthcare System," she said in the release. "As we continue our efforts to lower costs and make the Healthcare System more efficient and functional for patients, we cannot risk overlooking our own colleagues in the process. Doing the right thing includes making sure we care for all members of the Saint Francis Family."

The new hourly rate is double what an individual would need to stay above the federal poverty rate, according to this year's figures, the release stated.