Saint Francis looks at expansion in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday opened Saint Francis Health Center-Poplar Bluff, which Saint Francis Healthcare says lays the groundwork for its expansion in the city.
The event recognized the changes that have taken place at the facility since a merger was announced in July, and those still to come.
“The overall goal for the changes is really to continue our commitment to rural health care, rural health care in Poplar Bluff, and continue to provide excellent quality, low-cost care to the people of the region,” Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese said. “I see growth as Poplar Bluff grows. I see this site growing.”
The Physicians Park Drive location was formerly called Black River Medical Center.
Inpatient services at the facility ended in August, shortly after the expanded partnership with Saint Francis was announced.
This site is now home to an urgent-care facility that offers extended hours.
Officials also plan to relocate Kneibert Clinic physicians to the site and space at Northwest Medical Center. This is expected to take place in the summer of 2020, after renovations are complete on the third floor of SFHC-PB.
A new ambulatory surgery center is expected to open sooner on Physicians Park Drive, perhaps in the next month, Reese said. It is only waiting on final approval from state and federal officials, she said.
All of this work is part of an effort to keep up with national trends, which show outpatient services growing in the next five years, Reese said.
“We believe that the restructured (service) here in Poplar Bluff is positive and bold,” Reese told those who attended Tuesday’s event, adding later, “This is in keeping with predicted national norms of volumes that will grow significantly in the outpatient sector.”
Change can be difficult, Reese said during her comments, but said it is often necessary.
“John F. Kennedy said, ‘Change is the law of life and those who look only to the past or the present are certain to miss the future’,” she said. “There is no other segment of American industry that is changing so fast and undergoing so much change as health care.
“Through innovation, Saint Francis is remaining relevant.”
The Black River Ambulatory Surgery Center will offer general surgery, gastroenterology services, orthopedics and a wide array of other services, Reese said, through a partnership with local physicians and Saint Francis.
Not all of Kneibert services will fit in the new space, Reese said. Saint Francis is leasing Northwest Medical Center on Barron Road to relocate a portion of the services, she said.
Saint Francis also owns land adjacent to the current Physicians Park Drive facility, Reese said.
“That’s a great site for future expansion, if that’s what we decide to do,” she said.
Reese also told those at the event Saint Francis is proud to provide estimates of services based on an individual’s insurance, copay and deductible by calling Saint Francis financial services.
“We’re excited and pleased to have cut the ribbon for Saint Francis Health Center-Poplar Bluff, the newest member of our Saint Francis family,” Reese said. “We look forward to a wonderful partnership and continuing to improve the health and well-being of Poplar Bluff, Butler County and the entire region that we’re privileged to serve.”
