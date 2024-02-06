Saint Francis looks at expansion in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday opened Saint Francis Health Center-Poplar Bluff, which Saint Francis Healthcare says lays the groundwork for its expansion in the city.

The event recognized the changes that have taken place at the facility since a merger was announced in July, and those still to come.

“The overall goal for the changes is really to continue our commitment to rural health care, rural health care in Poplar Bluff, and continue to provide excellent quality, low-cost care to the people of the region,” Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese said. “I see growth as Poplar Bluff grows. I see this site growing.”

The Physicians Park Drive location was formerly called Black River Medical Center.

Inpatient services at the facility ended in August, shortly after the expanded partnership with Saint Francis was announced.

Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese speaks Tuesday during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Saint Francis Health Center-Poplar Bluff. Paul Davis ~ Daily American Republic

This site is now home to an urgent-care facility that offers extended hours.

Officials also plan to relocate Kneibert Clinic physicians to the site and space at Northwest Medical Center. This is expected to take place in the summer of 2020, after renovations are complete on the third floor of SFHC-PB.

A new ambulatory surgery center is expected to open sooner on Physicians Park Drive, perhaps in the next month, Reese said. It is only waiting on final approval from state and federal officials, she said.

All of this work is part of an effort to keep up with national trends, which show outpatient services growing in the next five years, Reese said.