Saint Francis hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cape, Piedmont

In Cape Giardeau, there will be vaccination clinics from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Saint Francis Medical Center.

All individuals in vaccine Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2 are eligible to receive a vaccine.

Appointments are required for each clinic. To schedule an appointment, visit www.sfmc.net/vaccine or call (573) 381-5958.