Saint Francis hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cape, Piedmont

Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold three COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Cape Girardeau and Piedmont, Missouri.
In Piedmont, a vaccination clinic will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at Piedmont Physician Associates, 420 Piedmont Ave.
In Cape Giardeau, there will be vaccination clinics from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at Saint Francis Medical Center.
All individuals in vaccine Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2 are eligible to receive a vaccine.
Appointments are required for each clinic. To schedule an appointment, visit www.sfmc.net/vaccine or call (573) 381-5958.
