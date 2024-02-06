Saint Francis holds event to recruit nurses

Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a “Nurses Night” career event later this month as part of its effort to actively recruit nurses

Nurses Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 1, in Cape Girardeau.

Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing students are invited to attend.

According to a news release, attendees will learn more about Saint Francis and discuss career opportunities with nursing leaders from throughout the organization.