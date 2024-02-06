Saint Francis holds event to recruit nurses

Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a “Nurses Night” career event later this month as part of its effort to actively recruit nurses
Nurses Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 1, in Cape Girardeau.
Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing students are invited to attend.
According to a news release, attendees will learn more about Saint Francis and discuss career opportunities with nursing leaders from throughout the organization.
Interested attendees may apply and interview on-site, and immediate contingent offers will be given to qualified candidates.
In addition to competitive salary and comprehensive benefits, Saint Francis offers a $10,000 sign-on bonus or a $15,000 student loan repayment for full-time RNs and $5,000 and $7,500 for part-time nurses.
Attendees are required to wear a mask over the nose and mouth at all times.
To register for the event, visit www.sfmc.net/nursesnight. To view current openings, visit www.careers.sfmc.net.
