All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 4, 2021

Saint Francis holds event to recruit nurses

Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a “Nurses Night” career event later this month as part of its effort to actively recruit nurses Nurses Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 1, in Cape Girardeau. Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing students are invited to attend. ...

Southeast Missourian

Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold a “Nurses Night” career event later this month as part of its effort to actively recruit nurses

Nurses Night will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. March 15 at Saint Francis Medical Center, Entrance 1, in Cape Girardeau.

Registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing students are invited to attend.

According to a news release, attendees will learn more about Saint Francis and discuss career opportunities with nursing leaders from throughout the organization.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Interested attendees may apply and interview on-site, and immediate contingent offers will be given to qualified candidates.

In addition to competitive salary and comprehensive benefits, Saint Francis offers a $10,000 sign-on bonus or a $15,000 student loan repayment for full-time RNs and $5,000 and $7,500 for part-time nurses.

Attendees are required to wear a mask over the nose and mouth at all times.

Saint Francis Healthcare System is an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, national origin, disability status, genetics, protected veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.

To register for the event, visit www.sfmc.net/nursesnight. To view current openings, visit www.careers.sfmc.net.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy