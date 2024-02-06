Saint Francis Healthcare System names Prather new CFO

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced the promotion of David Prather, CPA, to chief financial officer and vice president of finance, in a Friday news release.
Prather joined Saint Francis in 1995, having previously worked for firms Eck & Braeckel and Baird, Kurtz & Dobson, according to the release.
Pratherï¿½s new role will include overseeing Saint Francis Healthcare Systemï¿½s overall financial plans and policies and directing its accounting practices.
Pratherï¿½s responsibilities will include direct investments, budgeting, audit, tax, accounting and real estate, according to the release.
He most recently served as the health-care systemï¿½s controller, managing various financial duties.
Prather earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Southern Illinois University before earning his MBA from the same institution, according to the release.
While attending Southern Illinois University, he was a member of Beta Alpha Psi Accounting Society.
He is a member of Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
211 Saint Francis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.