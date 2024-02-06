All sections
NewsJanuary 20, 2018

Saint Francis Healthcare System names Prather new CFO

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced the promotion of David Prather, CPA, to chief financial officer and vice president of finance, in a Friday news release. Prather joined Saint Francis in 1995, having previously worked for firms Eck & Braeckel and Baird, Kurtz & Dobson, according to the release...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
David Prather
David Prather

Saint Francis Healthcare System announced the promotion of David Prather, CPA, to chief financial officer and vice president of finance, in a Friday news release.

Prather joined Saint Francis in 1995, having previously worked for firms Eck & Braeckel and Baird, Kurtz & Dobson, according to the release.

Pratherï¿½s new role will include overseeing Saint Francis Healthcare Systemï¿½s overall financial plans and policies and directing its accounting practices.

Pratherï¿½s responsibilities will include direct investments, budgeting, audit, tax, accounting and real estate, according to the release.

He most recently served as the health-care systemï¿½s controller, managing various financial duties.

Prather earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Southern Illinois University before earning his MBA from the same institution, according to the release.

While attending Southern Illinois University, he was a member of Beta Alpha Psi Accounting Society.

He is a member of Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

211 Saint Francis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

