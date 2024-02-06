Saint Francis Healthcare System increasing footprint in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will deepen relationships with two Poplar Bluff medical facilities in the coming weeks.
Formal discussions have started to merge with Black River Medical Center, according to a news release from Saint Francis. No date has been determined for the finalization of this agreement, and additional details are expected to be released at a later date, according to officials.
A separate facility, Poplar Bluff Pediatrics, also will merge with Saint Francis Healthcare System, effective March 1.
Poplar Bluff Medical Partners owns the property where Black River Medical Center is located. Saint Francis, local physicians and community members make up Poplar Bluff Medical Partners.
“This exciting partnership with Saint Francis will provide resources and support in this rapidly changing health care environment allowing us to continue our mission and exceed expectations for our community,” Christy Shawan, chief executive officer of Black River Medical Center, said of the merger. “I am excited for our future, expanding our capabilities while continuing our legacy of patient-focused, quality care.”
Black River Medical Center, the hospital portion of the campus at 217 Physicians Park Drive, is currently an affiliate of Saint Francis. The campus includes 32 acres and other health resources, in addition to the hospital.
The hospital opened in June 2012 with three beds. It now has eight beds, with emergency and diagnostic services. It treats short-stay illnesses, according to the facility’s website.
The merger will allow Black River to have direct access to Saint Francis’ resources, facilities, integrated medical records and a larger network of physicians and specialties, the health care providers said.
“A partnership between Black River Medical Center and Saint Francis Healthcare System means a continued commitment to medical excellence with a focus on high-quality care and exceptional patient experience. This is an exciting time for health care in the Poplar Bluff community,” Dr. F. Michael Caldwell, family medicine physician at Physicians Park Primary Care, said in the news release.
Caldwell is one of 39 physicians who originally formed Poplar Bluff Medical Partners in 2001. The group opened the 93,000-square-foot Physicians Park Health Center at the campus in 2008 with physician and clinic offices, before opening the hospital.
“This agreement marks a significant step for both Black River Medical Center and Saint Francis Healthcare System,” Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said of the merger with Black River Medical Center. “We know the positive impact cooperation can have in health care, especially in service to rural communities. The knowledge, skill and dedication of Black River’s physicians and staff members is remarkable and will be an excellent addition to our Saint Francis family.”
The separate merger with Poplar Bluff Pediatrics also will provide the local facility with direct access to Saint Francis’ resources, according to the health care providers.
The pediatric facility has served patients since 1991 and will remain at 2210 Barron Road.
“The merger with Poplar Bluff Pediatrics furthers both organizations,” said Alex Ogburn, vice president of ambulatory services at Saint Francis. “Combining efforts ensures our patients highest quality care and maintains broad access for patients.”
