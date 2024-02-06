Saint Francis Healthcare System increasing footprint in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it will deepen relationships with two Poplar Bluff medical facilities in the coming weeks.

Formal discussions have started to merge with Black River Medical Center, according to a news release from Saint Francis. No date has been determined for the finalization of this agreement, and additional details are expected to be released at a later date, according to officials.

A separate facility, Poplar Bluff Pediatrics, also will merge with Saint Francis Healthcare System, effective March 1.

Poplar Bluff Medical Partners owns the property where Black River Medical Center is located. Saint Francis, local physicians and community members make up Poplar Bluff Medical Partners.

“This exciting partnership with Saint Francis will provide resources and support in this rapidly changing health care environment allowing us to continue our mission and exceed expectations for our community,” Christy Shawan, chief executive officer of Black River Medical Center, said of the merger. “I am excited for our future, expanding our capabilities while continuing our legacy of patient-focused, quality care.”

Black River Medical Center, the hospital portion of the campus at 217 Physicians Park Drive, is currently an affiliate of Saint Francis. The campus includes 32 acres and other health resources, in addition to the hospital.

The hospital opened in June 2012 with three beds. It now has eight beds, with emergency and diagnostic services. It treats short-stay illnesses, according to the facility’s website.