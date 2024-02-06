Saint Francis Healthcare names new CFO

"We are excited to welcome Matthew to the Saint Francis executive team," said Justin Davison, Saint Francis's president and CEO. "As the new Chief Financial Officer, [Matthew] will help drive strategy, enhance stewardship and support the overall Ministry as we deliver care to our patients."

According to a news release, Brandt brings nearly 20 years of financial experience and has logged more than 15 years in health care finance.

Brandt, who received his undergraduate degree from the University of Kansas, earned a Master of Business Administration from Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

Davison served as Saint Francis CFO from November 2019 until February 2022, when he became interim leader of the hospital system following the resignation of Maryann Reese. Saint Francis named Davison as permanent president and CEO in September 2022.