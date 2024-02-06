Saint Francis Foundation program provides free books to young patients

Saint Francis Foundation is seeking partners for its Reach Out and Read program.
The program gives pediatric patients books to read at periodic well-child checks. According to a news release, "pediatric patients in Cape and Jackson will receive an age-appropriate book at each well-child check from 6 months to 5 years of age, providing a total of nine free books to a child before Kindergarten."
The reading program was launched out of donations from Jason and Lesley Coalter with Rent SEMO.
According to the release, free books are available at visits to Cape Physician Associates and Saint Francis Clinic-Jackson. To donate to the program, contact Saint Francis Foundation at (573) 331-3192 or visit its website, www.secure.qgiv.com/for/reachoutandread/.
