Saint Francis Foundation plans annual Friends Gala

The eighth annual Friends Gala, organized by the Saint Francis Foundation, will bring people together in support of cancer and cardiac patients at the Saint Francis Health System.

This year's gala is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.

Nate Gautier, foundation development officer of special events, said the event could not be put together each year without significant community involvement.

"The community has been the sole reason this event has continued to be successful," Gautier said. "We have a lot of sponsors who sign up to buy a table or sponsor a certain part of the night every single year. We're very fortunate that it has sold out the last several years and gone on to a waitlist so we just want to say thank you to the community for taking care of our patients. It means the world."

In addition to a waiting list, Gautier said three entire tables had to be added to accommodate guests attending this year's event.

The gala will feature live entertainment from Nashville-based 12 South Band, who performed at the 2023 gala, and catering from local restaurant The Southerner.

Other attractions include a selfie station and wine and bourbon pools.