Saint Francis Foundation plans annual Friends Gala

The eighth annual Friends Gala, organized by the Saint Francis Foundation, will bring people together in support of cancer and cardiac patients at the Saint Francis Health System.
This year's gala is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 2, at Drury Plaza Hotel Cape Girardeau Conference Center.
Nate Gautier, foundation development officer of special events, said the event could not be put together each year without significant community involvement.
"The community has been the sole reason this event has continued to be successful," Gautier said. "We have a lot of sponsors who sign up to buy a table or sponsor a certain part of the night every single year. We're very fortunate that it has sold out the last several years and gone on to a waitlist so we just want to say thank you to the community for taking care of our patients. It means the world."
In addition to a waiting list, Gautier said three entire tables had to be added to accommodate guests attending this year's event.
The gala will feature live entertainment from Nashville-based 12 South Band, who performed at the 2023 gala, and catering from local restaurant The Southerner.
Other attractions include a selfie station and wine and bourbon pools.
Some highlights of the evening include live and silent auctions. The former has 12 featured prizes, including a St. Louis Cardinals gameday experience, Tennessee cabin retreat, European river cruise and trip to the Country Music Awards.
The silent auction has 35 items to be bid on.
Proceeds from the Friends Gala benefit Saint Francis Healthcare System's CancerCare and CardiacCare patient funds.
These funds help provide treatment, medication and rehabilitation to patients.
"We do this for those who are underinsured or not insured at all or those who really just need the additional help. We try to provide a lot of different resources," Gautier said.
Justin Davison, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Health System, will give opening remarks and a prayer at the gala. Stacy Huff, executive director of the Saint Francis Foundation, will present about its impact.
Gautier said the Friends Gala raised $323,000 in 2023 and its organizers hope to raise a similar amount this year.
The Saint Francis Foundation has raised nearly $6 million across all events since forming in 1975.
