Saint Francis announces first birth of 2021

According to a social media post from Saint Francis Healthcare, Collins Rebecca Wright is the first newborn of 2021 delivered at the Cape Girardeau hospital.
The post said, "Brannon and Paden Wright of Jackson ushered in the new year at our Family BirthPlace, delivering their 7-pound, 4-ounce daughter Collins Rebecca Wright. At 19.5 inches long, Collins arrived at 4:40 am with the assistance of Obstetrician/Gynecologist Dianne Woolard, MD, FACOG, at Cape Care for Women. 'She is awesome,' ensures Paden, now a mother of 'three under three.' Collins is also welcomed by two young brothers and showered with blessings from her Saint Francis Family."