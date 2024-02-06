Saint Francis announces first birth of 2021

The post said, "Brannon and Paden Wright of Jackson ushered in the new year at our Family BirthPlace, delivering their 7-pound, 4-ounce daughter Collins Rebecca Wright. At 19.5 inches long, Collins arrived at 4:40 am with the assistance of Obstetrician/Gynecologist Dianne Woolard, MD, FACOG, at Cape Care for Women. 'She is awesome,' ensures Paden, now a mother of 'three under three.' Collins is also welcomed by two young brothers and showered with blessings from her Saint Francis Family."