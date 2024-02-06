All sections
March 21, 2024
Safety-first for the upcoming solar eclipse
While getting ready for what may be for some a once-in-a-lifetime event, you'll want to make sure you're viewing the 2024 solar eclipse in the safest way possible. Staying safe for the upcoming eclipse on April 8 can be as plain and simple as making sure to use the right glasses but may be as small as remembering sunscreen. ...
Nathan Gladden
While getting ready for what may be for some a once-in-a-lifetime event, you'll want to make sure you're viewing the 2024 solar eclipse in the safest way possible.

Staying safe for the upcoming eclipse on April 8 can be as plain and simple as making sure to use the right glasses but may be as small as remembering sunscreen. Both the Southern 7 Health Department in Illinois and Dan Slais' column, the 'Eclipse Corner', provides tips on the best ways to approach being prepared and safe for the multi-state-wide event.

Correct eyewear

According to Southern 7 and Slais, one of the most important things to remember is the correct eyewear. Solar viewing glasses should comply with ISO 12312-2 international standards.

Southern 7 states in a news release, that no matter how dark a person's sunglasses are, they are not safe for viewing the sun.

"Do not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer as the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury," Southern 7 warns.

Slais stated welding glass No. 14 or darker would be safe but cautioned that most helmets don't use glass that dark.

"Solar filters from telescopes should be safe, but there is a concern about inexpensive telescope equipment being exposed to multiple minutes of sun heat may cause difficulties," he stated. "Other bad ideas include dark sunglasses, exposed film and thick brown beer bottle bottoms."

Slais also stated there are now solar camera filters for taking pictures with a cellphone that are safe, called the Solar Snap Eclipse App Kit.

Southern 7 states that people can indirectly view the eclipse through a "pinhole projector" or circular holes in a colander.

"One way is to use a pinhole projector, which has a small opening (for example, a hole punched in an index card) and projects an image of the Sun onto a nearby surface," the organization stated in their news release. "Another is to use the circular holes of a colander to project crescent shapes onto the ground. With the sun at your back, you can then safely view the projected image."

Southern 7 still cautioned to not look at the sun through the holes.

Save your skin

Among the warnings from the Southern 7 Health Department also urges wearing sunscreen if you're going to be out in the sun during the entire eclipse.

"Remember to wear sunscreen, a hat and protective clothing to prevent skin damage," Southern 7 states.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

