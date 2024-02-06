Safety-first for the upcoming solar eclipse

While getting ready for what may be for some a once-in-a-lifetime event, you'll want to make sure you're viewing the 2024 solar eclipse in the safest way possible.

Staying safe for the upcoming eclipse on April 8 can be as plain and simple as making sure to use the right glasses but may be as small as remembering sunscreen. Both the Southern 7 Health Department in Illinois and Dan Slais' column, the 'Eclipse Corner', provides tips on the best ways to approach being prepared and safe for the multi-state-wide event.

Correct eyewear

According to Southern 7 and Slais, one of the most important things to remember is the correct eyewear. Solar viewing glasses should comply with ISO 12312-2 international standards.

Southern 7 states in a news release, that no matter how dark a person's sunglasses are, they are not safe for viewing the sun.

"Do not look at the sun through a camera lens, telescope, binoculars or any other optical device while wearing eclipse glasses or using a handheld solar viewer as the concentrated solar rays will burn through the filter and cause serious eye injury," Southern 7 warns.

Slais stated welding glass No. 14 or darker would be safe but cautioned that most helmets don't use glass that dark.