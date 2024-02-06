Safeguards for Missouri boarding schools passed by Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri would gain greater oversight of unlicensed residential care facilities for children under legislation that won final approval Thursday following allegations of long-running abuse at some boarding schools.

The legislation, which now goes to Gov. Mike Parson, would require the directors of unlicensed facilities providing around-the-clock lodging and care for children to notify the Department of Social Services of their existence and provide details about their ownership and personnel. Staff, contractors and volunteers with access to children would have to undergo criminal background checks.

"This is designed to ensure the safety of children who are in these facilities," said Sen. Bill White, a Republican lawyer from Joplin who previously handled juvenile neglect, delinquency and abuse cases.

A Missouri law dating to 1982 exempts religious residential care facilities from state licensure requirements. The Kansas City Star reported last year that several faith-based boarding schools had relocated to Missouri after being investigated or shut down for abuse or neglect in other states. But Missouri had no records of how many unlicensed boarding schools are in the state.

In February, former residents testified to legislators about being hit, restrained, sexually abused or deprived of food and water at some facilities.

In March, Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed more than 100 criminal charges against Boyd and Stephanie Householder, the owners and operators of the former Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County. The charges include numerous counts of abuse and neglect of a child; Boyd Householder also faces charges of statutory rape and sodomy, among other things.

The Householders have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are awaiting trial.