Safe House to find new location in August

NewsJune 21, 2023

Nathan Gladden

Safe House of Southeast Missouri has announced it will be relocating its Safe House Outreach Office and Thrift Shop to 2350 Independence St. in August.

The new office will be in the place of the Wiethop Truck Sales building. In the Safe House's June newsletter, Safe House of Southeast Missouri executive director Jessica Hill stated the expansion will offer more visibility, accessibility and space for day-to-day operations.

A donation site has also been opened up for anyone who would like to help with costs at www.semosafehouse.org.

"With an exciting expansion such as this, there come inevitable costs for security, access control, networking, and equipping our new facility," Hill stated.

According to the newsletter, people can also donate via text by texting SEMOSAFEHOUSE to 44-321.

