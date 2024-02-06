As "stay-at-home" orders went into effect nationwide, the Safe House for Women never turned anyone away. However, executive director Jessica Hill did not hesitate to admit the effort has been a financial struggle.

Police data from a six-week period beginning March 22 shows both Jackson and Cape Girardeau police responded to about twice as many domestic-violence calls as they did during the same time period in 2019.

Hill said the local domestic-violence shelter experienced a decline in monthly hotline calls as the stay-at-home orders continued, and noted more severe situations of domestic abuse experienced by clients and callers.

Hill also said the decline in frequency of hotline calls may be due to early warning signs of abuse going unreported until they have escalated to more "severe" or "threatening" situations.

The pandemic protocols set in place also forced Safe House to temporarily halt admissions to its shelter in mid-March and required it to instead begin placing people in alternative shelters.

Hill said the normal cost to provide shelter at Safe House's regular facility is about $40 per day, and "bed nights" -- placing people in alternative shelters or hotels -- can cost double that amount or more.

To complicate matters further, the agency lost about one-third of its regular revenue from its thrift store, which remained closed from mid-March to May 11.

In February, Hill said everyone who needed shelter was able to be admitted to the Safe House facility without needing to place anyone in alternative shelters.