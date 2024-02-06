Safe House of Southeast Missouri serves record number of requests

Hill said another factor causing the increase in domestic violence cases is the COVID-19 pandemic currently surging in parts of the country. More individuals are staying home whether it be because of working remotely, unable to find employment or needing to quarantine/isolate because of exposure/infection from the virus. The added stress of forced enclosure and possible financial issues from being unemployed can make a bad relationship turn worse, possibly leading to abuse.

Safe House has made adjustments for its residents in order to limit possible virus exposure between individuals staying at its facility. Masks are required inside the building and every resident is tested for COVID-19 when they arrive at the facility. The agency has also decreased its four-person rooms to two-person and have a quarantine room on a separate floor from the other rooms if a resident tests positive for the virus.

The weather and time of the year is another factor determining the amount of requests Safe House receives from individuals who have experienced abuse.

"In the winter and when the school year starts we tend to see more requests. During the summer you are able to be out more and maybe have some more space and then right around the holidays we see an increase," Hill said. "Sometimes that's pressure of not wanting to spend another holiday in a terrible situation. It does kind of follow a pattern throughout the year where you'll see cold months tend to have more requests, warmer months have fewer."

For more information about Safe House of Southeast Missouri, call its hotline at (573) 651-1614.