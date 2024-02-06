Safe House for Women unveils new facility

After months of anticipation, The Safe House for Women's new 18,000-square-feet shelter is fulfilling needs within Southeast Missouri.

Executive director Jessica Hill said the facility's first official night was Wednesday, the first time the facility had "beds filled."

The new handicapped accessible facility has 10 bedrooms -- with 40 beds -- more bathroom facilities, a computer lab, library, a quiet lounge, family lounge and a children's playroom.

The previous 5,000-foot facility had 17 beds, she said, and was not handicapped accessible. The location of the facility is not publicly disclosed to protect the women who shelter there.

Hill said Art Van Furniture donated furniture for all the communal areas in the shelter, and local churches provided necessities like bedding, towels, lamps and alarm clocks to outfit each room.