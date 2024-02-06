All sections
NewsJune 28, 2019

Safe House for Women unveils new facility

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
After months of anticipation, The Safe House for Women's new 18,000-square-feet shelter is fulfilling needs within Southeast Missouri.

Executive director Jessica Hill said the facility's first official night was Wednesday, the first time the facility had "beds filled."

The new handicapped accessible facility has 10 bedrooms -- with 40 beds -- more bathroom facilities, a computer lab, library, a quiet lounge, family lounge and a children's playroom.

The previous 5,000-foot facility had 17 beds, she said, and was not handicapped accessible. The location of the facility is not publicly disclosed to protect the women who shelter there.

Hill said Art Van Furniture donated furniture for all the communal areas in the shelter, and local churches provided necessities like bedding, towels, lamps and alarm clocks to outfit each room.

Last year, the shelter helped 119 women and 52 children. But the request for shelter usually runs double that amount, she said.

"So we anticipate that we will serve at least twice as many adults and kids as we did before," Hill said.

The project came in about $50,000 under budget, Hill said.

"We used to not be able to accept moms who had teenage boys, because we had one bathroom," she said. "But now we're able to configure our bathrooms and bedrooms in such a way that we'll be able to accept those families."

Columbia Construction finished the building ahead of schedule, she said, adding that July 4 was the original contracted completion date.

The previous shelter was purchased for $40,000 in the early 1990s when the Safe House was established.

