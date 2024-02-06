Safe House for Women sets event

The Safe House for Women will host an annual luncheon and awards ceremony beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 20 at the Isle Casino Event Center, 777 Main St. in Cape Girardeau, according to a recent news release.
The banquet will recognize the distinguished service of the Safe House's volunteers, partners, donors and staff, and the keynote speaker will be Wes Blair, Cape Girardeau chief of police. At the luncheon, Distinguished Service Awards will be presented to Breanna Stone of the Someday Soap company, Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, Family Counseling Center and Drury Southwest, Inc.
Tickets are available at the Safe House Outreach Office, 230 N. Spring St. in Cape Girardeau or by calling (573) 335-7745.
