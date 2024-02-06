Safe House for Women offers resources, limits services

Note: This story has been updated.

For those experiencing or leaving a domestic violence situation, Safe House for Women is more important than ever, but is operating on a limited staff and decreased budget, executive director Jessica Hill said.

The thrift shop is closed, and that income accounted for one third of the Safe House’s operating budget, she said.

“We’re losing $6,000 a week while that’s closed,” Hill said.

New people aren’t being brought in to the shelter, either, she said. Emergency placements at hotels are still happening, but the primary focus at the shelter is keeping everyone well, residents and staff alike.

“Social distancing, staying at home, self quarantine, can be a very high-risk situation for someone experiencing domestic violence. We’re really aware of that,” Hill said.

Staff members are taking precautions.

“We are screening residents and staff members every day, looking for symptoms and taking temperatures,” Hill said.

And, she said, staff encourages residents to limit comings and goings to prevent either catching or spreading the disease.