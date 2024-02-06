Safe House for Women has successful hygiene product drive

A recent supply drive yielded well over 700 hygiene products for the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau, including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant and laundry detergent.

Jessica Hill, Safe House executive director, said while the hygiene-items drive was successful, other efforts are underway.

The Safe House is at about 50 percent of its $2 million goal for a new shelter to serve the needs of women who leave a domestic-violence situation, Hill said.

“We obviously welcome donations at every level for that,” Hill added.

Sponsorships are available for the VintageNOW Fashion Show, set for Oct. 21.

Different sponsorship levels start at $1,500, but other donations are welcome, Hill said.