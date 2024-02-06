Safe House for Women has successful hygiene product drive

A recent supply drive yielded well over 700 hygiene products for the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau, including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, deodorant and laundry detergent.
Jessica Hill, Safe House executive director, said while the hygiene-items drive was successful, other efforts are underway.
The Safe House is at about 50 percent of its $2 million goal for a new shelter to serve the needs of women who leave a domestic-violence situation, Hill said.
“We obviously welcome donations at every level for that,” Hill added.
Sponsorships are available for the VintageNOW Fashion Show, set for Oct. 21.
Different sponsorship levels start at $1,500, but other donations are welcome, Hill said.
The Safe House thrift store’s profits go toward funding the Safe House’s outreach office, which served 350 nonresidential clients last year, Hill said.
Support groups, counseling, court advocacy and other services designed to help domestic-violence survivors rebuild their lives are handled by the office, Hill said.
“When people are donating, they’re directly contributing to the services we provide,” Hill said.
More information about the Safe House’s services is available by calling (573) 335-7745 or online at semosafehouse.org.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
