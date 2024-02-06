All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 23, 2021

Safe House for Women gives Distinguished Service Awards; announces name change

The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau recognized five community members and organizations for their service to the not-for-profit. After a year away because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Safe House held its 2021 luncheon and awards ceremony Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau...

Brooke Holford
Recipients of Distinguished Service Awards from the Safe House for Women were Jaime Holloway with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Charley Tinsley with Thomas Insurance Group, Kim Lynch with Procter & Gamble and Elizabeth Hileman, who is director of the Safe House Thrift Shop, at the not-for-profit's 2021 luncheon and awards ceremony Friday at the Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau. The Community Counseling Center Emergency Room Enhancement Program also received the award.
Recipients of Distinguished Service Awards from the Safe House for Women were Jaime Holloway with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Charley Tinsley with Thomas Insurance Group, Kim Lynch with Procter & Gamble and Elizabeth Hileman, who is director of the Safe House Thrift Shop, at the not-for-profit's 2021 luncheon and awards ceremony Friday at the Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau. The Community Counseling Center Emergency Room Enhancement Program also received the award.Brooke Holford

The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau recognized five community members and organizations for their service to the not-for-profit.

After a year away because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Safe House held its 2021 luncheon and awards ceremony Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Safe House for Women provides shelter and support services for women and children who have experienced domestic, sexual, or dating violence, or stalking.

Kimberly Dixon, shelter director of the Safe House for Women, presented Distinguished Service Awards to Jaime Holloway with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office; Elizabeth Hileman, who serves as the director of the Safe House Thrift Shop; Charley Tinsley with Thomas Insurance Group; Kim Lynch with Procter & Gamble; and the Community Counseling Center Emergency Room Enhancement Program.

Kimberly Dixon, Safe House for Women shelter director, presents Distinguished Service Awards during the Safe House for Women 2021 luncheon and awards ceremony Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Kimberly Dixon, Safe House for Women shelter director, presents Distinguished Service Awards during the Safe House for Women 2021 luncheon and awards ceremony Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.Brooke Holford
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Name change

Jessica Hill, executive director of the Safe House for Women, also gave an agency update during the luncheon, and announced the Safe House for Women will be changing it's name "to better reflect the people it serves."

For the past several years, Hill said the center has served a growing number of male victims of domestic, sexual or dating violence, as well as stalking. As a result, the center will be known as the Safe House of Southeast Missouri beginning Sept. 1.

"We're still the same Safe House you know and love; we're still doing the same great work, and we hope to reach even more people who need our help," Hill said. "We're so thankful to every one of you here because you are charged with that work, and your support makes it possible for us to serve people who are fleeing from domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, and stalking every hour, every day — we could not do it without you."

For more information on the Safe House for Women, visit the organization's Facebook page or www.semosafehouse.org.

Safe House of Southeast Missouri's new logo.
Safe House of Southeast Missouri's new logo.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy