The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau recognized five community members and organizations for their service to the not-for-profit.
After a year away because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Safe House held its 2021 luncheon and awards ceremony Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The Safe House for Women provides shelter and support services for women and children who have experienced domestic, sexual, or dating violence, or stalking.
Kimberly Dixon, shelter director of the Safe House for Women, presented Distinguished Service Awards to Jaime Holloway with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office; Elizabeth Hileman, who serves as the director of the Safe House Thrift Shop; Charley Tinsley with Thomas Insurance Group; Kim Lynch with Procter & Gamble; and the Community Counseling Center Emergency Room Enhancement Program.
Jessica Hill, executive director of the Safe House for Women, also gave an agency update during the luncheon, and announced the Safe House for Women will be changing it's name "to better reflect the people it serves."
For the past several years, Hill said the center has served a growing number of male victims of domestic, sexual or dating violence, as well as stalking. As a result, the center will be known as the Safe House of Southeast Missouri beginning Sept. 1.
"We're still the same Safe House you know and love; we're still doing the same great work, and we hope to reach even more people who need our help," Hill said. "We're so thankful to every one of you here because you are charged with that work, and your support makes it possible for us to serve people who are fleeing from domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, and stalking every hour, every day — we could not do it without you."
