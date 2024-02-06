The Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau recognized five community members and organizations for their service to the not-for-profit.

After a year away because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Safe House held its 2021 luncheon and awards ceremony Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Safe House for Women provides shelter and support services for women and children who have experienced domestic, sexual, or dating violence, or stalking.

Kimberly Dixon, shelter director of the Safe House for Women, presented Distinguished Service Awards to Jaime Holloway with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office; Elizabeth Hileman, who serves as the director of the Safe House Thrift Shop; Charley Tinsley with Thomas Insurance Group; Kim Lynch with Procter & Gamble; and the Community Counseling Center Emergency Room Enhancement Program.