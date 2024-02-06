Safe Harbor breaks ground on new facility near Fruitland

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary broke ground on a new facility that will give rescue animals and their rescuers more space.

Located a modest dog-walk distance from its current facility near Fruitland, the new building will have about 7,500 square feet of space under roof, and a total of 10,500 square feet of construction when considering outside runs and spaces for the animals.

The organization hopes to open the new facility by January to help usher in its 20th year of existence.

Cats have room to play and can go outside at the current Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Fruitland. The organization plans to build a 10,000-square-foot facility with a potential opening by January 2025 Bob Miller ~ bmiller@semissourian.com

The new facility will include three new intake rooms, which will be dedicated space to isolate new animals from existing animals until they can be safely added to the rest of the population, according to project manager Dawn Villagrana, a volunteer. Animals are currently isolated at the facility, but sometimes in makeshift spaces, depending on circumstances, she said.

There also will be a grooming room added to the facility, and much more indoor and outdoor space for dogs. Safe Harbor was first established as a sanctuary for cats, but expanded to accept dogs as well.