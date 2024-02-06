All sections
NewsMay 9, 2024

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary to hold ground-breaking ceremony Thursday

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility Thursday, May 9. The event will be at 10 a.m. at the organization’s location, 185 Cree Lane in Jackson. Plans call for the facility to be complete by January. Safe Harbor will mark its 20th anniversary next year. ...

Southeast Missourian
Beth McFerron, left, holds Dottie, left, and Springer as Springer's brother, Rascal, relaxes on Roberta Patterson's leg inside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in 2016. Safe Harbor is holding a ground-breaking ceremony for a new facility Thursday, May 9.
Beth McFerron, left, holds Dottie, left, and Springer as Springer's brother, Rascal, relaxes on Roberta Patterson's leg inside Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in 2016. Safe Harbor is holding a ground-breaking ceremony for a new facility Thursday, May 9.Southeast Missourian file

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility Thursday, May 9.

The event will be at 10 a.m. at the organization’s location, 185 Cree Lane in Jackson.

Plans call for the facility to be complete by January. Safe Harbor will mark its 20th anniversary next year.

A representative said donations are funding the facility and the organization is still receiving donations for it.

For more information, contact Safe Harbor at (573) 243-9823.

Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

