Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary to hold ground-breaking ceremony Thursday

Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility Thursday, May 9.
The event will be at 10 a.m. at the organization’s location, 185 Cree Lane in Jackson.
Plans call for the facility to be complete by January. Safe Harbor will mark its 20th anniversary next year.
A representative said donations are funding the facility and the organization is still receiving donations for it.
For more information, contact Safe Harbor at (573) 243-9823.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.